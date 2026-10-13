Experts outline key questions in Six Flags roller coaster death

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The Brief Cobb County police say Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, 42, was ejected from the Goliath roller coaster and struck other patrons before falling beneath the attraction. A ride safety consultant says investigators should examine the restraint system, maintenance records, ride data and passenger limits. An attorney says the park, ride manufacturer or maintenance contractors could face civil claims, depending on what investigators find.



Investigators are trying to determine what caused a 42-year-old Atlanta man to be ejected from the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia, a question that could shape both future safety reviews and potential legal claims.

What we know:

Cobb County police said officers working at the park responded at about 3:58 p.m. Monday and found Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem beneath the ride, unresponsive and not breathing. Preliminary information from witness and employee interviews indicates Kariem was ejected, struck other patrons and then fell beneath the attraction. The investigation is ongoing, and police have not announced what caused him to be ejected.

FOX 5 Atlanta spoke to a ride safety consultant and a lawyer about the tragedy.

Amusement ride safety consultant Ken Martin said investigators will need to examine the coaster’s mechanical and electronic records, maintenance history and restraint system. He said they also may review passenger limits and whether the ride was operating as intended.

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Ride records and restraints under scrutiny

Martin said ride computer and sensor data could help show what the coaster was doing before the incident. Maintenance logs and inspection reports could help investigators determine whether a mechanical problem or maintenance issue played a role.

The restraint system also will be a key part of the review, Martin said. He noted that how a restraint fits can depend on several factors, including a rider’s height and body measurements. He did not identify a cause for Kariem’s ejection.

Martin said similar rides should be checked while investigators work to determine what happened. He also called for the investigation’s findings to be made public so any safety issues can be addressed.

Investigation could shape legal claims

Nakia Martin, a senior attorney with the Taylor Law Firm, said potential defendants in a civil case could include the park’s owner and operator, the ride’s manufacturer or designer, and outside maintenance or inspection contractors.

Which parties, if any, could be held responsible will depend on the investigation’s findings, she said. Potential causes could include a restraint or mechanical failure, inadequate maintenance or operator error.

The attorney said investigators should preserve ride telemetry and sensor data, maintenance logs, inspection reports and video footage. She also said the family could potentially pursue a wrongful-death claim. Any claims by other people would depend on whether they were injured and on the circumstances of the incident.