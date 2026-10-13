Six Flags Over Georgia death: Victim ejected from ride identified

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The Brief Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, 42, of Atlanta, died following an ejection from a roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia. Reports indicate Kariem struck other park patrons during the fall before landing unresponsive beneath the attraction. The Cobb County Police Department's Major Crimes Unit has launched an active investigation into the incident.



Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, a 42-year-old Atlanta resident, died Monday afternoon after being ejected from the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia, striking other park patrons before falling to the ground below.

ORIGINAL STORY: Six Flags Over Georgia: Witnesses describe horror as rider falls from Goliath coaster

What we know:

Officers working at the park responded to the scene at approximately 3:58 p.m. and located Kariem beneath the attraction, according to Cobb County Police Department. He was unresponsive and not breathing. Officers immediately secured the area and called in the Cobb County Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit to lead the investigation.

Preliminary interviews with witnesses and park employees indicate that Kariem was thrown from the coaster, struck other patrons as he was ejected, and fell beneath the ride. Police confirmed that Kariem’s next of kin have been notified.

Victim was an Atlanta educator

Kariem was an employee of the Atlanta Public Schools system, which sent FOX 5 Atlanta a statement. According to his LinkedIn profile, he worked as a technology teacher for Wesley International Academy. APS sent the following statement to FOX 5 Atlanta:

Atlanta Public Schools extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Mr. Kariem. He was a cherished member of the Wesly International Academy and APS families whose presence and impact will be deeply missed by our students, staff, and all those whose lives he touched. Our thoughts are with everyone mourning his loss during this difficult time.

Kariem was also very active on social media, with accounts on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. He often posted about food, restaurants and the community.

@sansauce404 Decided to take a stroll through the heart of the city to get them steps in on this beautiful day 🌞 ♬ original sound - $an$auce

Multiple roller coasters closed

What they're saying:

Six Flags has made the decision to temporarily close multiple roller coasters at parks in the United States and Canada following the incident. Ten rides in total, including the one in Georgia, are closed.

RELATED STORY: Six Flags closes 9 more coasters after fatal Georgia incident

Six Flags sent the following statement:

Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily closed similar attractions across our parks. The safety of our guests and team members remains one of our highest priorities.

Investigation continues

What's next:

Both Cobb County police and the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire are investigating the incident.

The Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire is actively investigating the tragic incident that occurred on Oct. 12. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all individuals and families affected by this tragedy.

Our investigative team is conducting an in‑depth and comprehensive review to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and to ensure full compliance with all applicable policies and procedures. As this remains an open and ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide additional details at this time. We remain committed to sharing accurate and verified information with the public upon the conclusion of our investigation.

Cobb County police is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Major Crimes Unit at (770) 499-3945.