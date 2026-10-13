Six Flags closes 9 more coasters after fatal Georgia incident

The Brief Six Flags temporarily closed nine additional roller coasters across six parks after a fatal incident at Six Flags Over Georgia. One person died and four others were injured; officials have not confirmed which coaster was involved or disclosed the cause. The incident is under investigation as the transcript also notes past deaths at the Georgia park and separate ride-related cases elsewhere.



Six Flags has temporarily closed nine additional roller coasters across six of its parks after one person died and four others were injured in an incident at Six Flags Over Georgia on Monday.

ORIGINAL STORY: Six Flags Over Georgia: Witnesses describe horror as rider falls from Goliath coaster

What they're saying:

The company said it closed similar attractions "out of an abundance of caution." It did not identify the rides or parks affected.

The closed coasters are:

Investigation underway

What we know:

The incident happened shortly before 4 p.m. Monday. Cobb County police Major Crimes Unit detectives are investigating, and state officials are also involved, according to the report.

Officials have not released the person’s name or confirmed how the person died. They also have not disclosed the conditions of the four injured people. Six Flags has not identified the coaster involved. Witness accounts and video showed riders being evacuated from Goliath, the park’s 200-foot-tall coaster that reaches speeds of up to 70 mph.

A rider told FOX 5 Atlanta the train stopped while it was on the lift hill. Witnesses described seeing someone fall from the ride, but the cause remains under investigation.

Other ride incidents

The Doan Law Firm, which tracks amusement park accidents and represents victims, says the death would be at least the seventh at Six Flags Over Georgia.

The firm’s count includes a 2006 death after a man suffered a heart attack on a coaster and a 2008 incident in which a teenager entered a restricted area and was struck by a coaster while trying to retrieve a hat.

The Georgia incident also comes less than two weeks after Six Flags Magic Mountain in California announced it would retire its X2 coaster following lawsuits alleging riders suffered serious brain injuries.

The park settled a wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the family of a 22-year-old man who died after riding X2 in 2022.

Separately, a woman is suing Universal Orlando, alleging her son hit his head and lost consciousness while riding Stardust Racers at Epic Universe. She is seeking payment for his past and ongoing medical bills.

A recent industry report estimated 652 roller-coaster injuries across fixed-site attractions in the U.S. and Canada in 2024; a current U.S.-only annual death count is not available.

Six Flags stock falls

By the numbers:

Six Flags Entertainment shares fell more than 10% in after-hours trading Monday following the fatal incident on the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia in Cobb County.

The stock closed the regular session at $11.92, up 4.43%, but dropped to $10.69 by 7:58 p.m. Eastern, a decline of 10.34%. By 8:39 p.m., shares had recovered slightly to $10.87, still down 8.8%. The stock has fallen 22% since the start of the year and was trading near its 52-week low of $10.45.

What's next:

The Cobb County Police Department is conducting an investigation into the incident along with state safety officials.

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to the Goeria Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner's office requesting the inspection records for the ride.