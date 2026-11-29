The Brief Severe weather capable of damaging winds, localized flooding, and brief spin-up tornadoes threatens metro Atlanta and North Georgia Sunday night between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. A wind advisory is active from noon to midnight Sunday for northern and northwestern counties, with gusts reaching 35 to 45 mph as rain pushes into the state. A passing cold front will drop Monday afternoon highs into the mid-50s before temperatures climb back toward 70 degrees by Friday, Dec. 4, ahead of another round of storms.



A fast-moving cold front will bring a threat of severe storms, damaging winds, and brief tornadoes to metro Atlanta and North Georgia between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday, potentially snarling post-Thanksgiving return travel before knocking temperatures down to start the week.

What we know:

On-and-off light rain showers will continue across metro Atlanta and North Georgia through Sunday afternoon, accompanied by mild temperatures reaching the mid-60s in many areas.

The severe weather threat ramps up between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday as a cold front enters from the west around 6 p.m. and pushes through metro Atlanta between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., according to the FOX 5 Storm Team.

While no tornado watches or warnings are currently active, forecasters say the storm line could produce damaging winds, localized flooding, and brief spin-up tornadoes.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed whether the evening storms will force ground stops at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as Thanksgiving travelers fly home.

Local perspective:

A wind advisory is in effect from noon until midnight Sunday for northern and northwestern Georgia counties, where wind gusts could reach 35 to 45 mph, according to forecasters.

Communities north of the I-20 corridor face the highest risk for severe weather and persistent rain, with totals potentially reaching an inch or more before the system clears out overnight.

Areas along and south of the I-20 corridor are expected to see lighter rain totals of less than an inch.

What's next:

Behind the cold front, afternoon highs will drop into the mid-50s Monday as a drying trend begins across North Georgia.

Temperatures will gradually climb through the first week of December, reaching above-average highs near 70 degrees by Friday, Dec. 4, before another storm system arrives to knock temperatures back down.

Big picture view:

The sunshine will allow temperatures to rebound above average for the first week of December, with highs likely reaching 70 degrees by Friday, Dec. 4.

However, forecasters say another round of strong storms could arrive alongside the warmup as the region moves closer toward winter.