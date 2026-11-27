The Brief An Atlanta Police Department aggravated assault investigation is underway after a suspect pointed a pink and black firearm at a Family Dollar manager on Nov. 23. Police responded to 1723 Lakewood Ave SE at about 11:21 a.m. after the suspect entered the store around 11:15 a.m. and ran off on foot. Anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers can earn up to a $5,000 reward without giving a name or identifying details.



Atlanta police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect who pulled a pink and black firearm on a store manager during a dispute at a Family Dollar on Nov. 23, leaving on foot before officers arrived.

Atlanta police investigation details

What we know:

Atlanta police officers responded around 11:21 a.m. on Nov. 23 to a report of someone armed during a dispute at the Family Dollar store located at 1723 Lakewood Ave SE, according to Atlanta police. Investigators with the department's Aggravated Assault Unit are working to identify the suspect shown in shared photos and video.

The store manager, listed as the victim, asked the suspect to leave the Family Dollar after the suspect walked in around 11:15 a.m., according to Atlanta police. The suspect then produced a pink and black firearm, pointed it at the manager while exiting and ran from the scene on foot.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the suspect's name, age or description beyond the shared photos and video. Officials have also not shared what sparked the dispute before the manager asked the person to leave.

Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta is offering up to a $5,000 reward for tips identifying this suspect accused of threatening a manager with a pink and black firearm before fleeing on foot from the Family Dollar at 1723 Lakewood Ave. SE in Atlanta on Nov Expand

How to submit tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the suspect in the photos and video can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers. Tipsters do not have to share their name or any identifying details to qualify for a reward of up to $5,000.

Tips can be submitted by calling the Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or visiting stopcrimeatl.org. People can also use the P3 Tips app or text CSGA to 738477.