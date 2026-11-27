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From festive celebrations and family-friendly adventures to live music, comedy, theater, art, dining, sports and more, here are the best things to do around Atlanta this week!

FESTIVALS & SPECIAL EVENTS

Waffle House holiday pop-up store

Nov. 27–30

Peachtree Corners

Shop exclusive Waffle House merchandise and holiday gifts, including hats, shirts, mugs, ornaments and more. Enjoy 10% off storewide during this limited-time Black Friday through Cyber Monday pop-up. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Georgia Renaissance Festival Fall Fling

Through Dec. 5

Nottingham Village, Fairburn

Step into a world of medieval fun featuring live jousting, 15 stages of entertainment, artisan shoppes, medieval games and six themed weekends. Enjoy a season-long Robin Hood vs. Sheriff rivalry and plenty of Yuletide festivities. Events run Saturdays from 1–9 p.m., with an added Black Friday weekend.

MUSIC

The Stray Cats

Nov. 27

Fox Theatre, Atlanta

The rockabilly band plays with support from Midnight Cowgirls.

RUSH: Fifty Something

Nov. 27

State Farm Arena, Atlanta

RUSH brings its tour to Atlanta.

Blackberry Smoke: Holiday Homecoming

Nov. 27

Tabernacle, Atlanta

The Atlanta-based Southern rock band returns for its holiday homecoming show. tabernacleatl.com

Futurebirds

Nov. 27

The Eastern, Atlanta

The Athens-based band is scheduled to perform with Kobanova. Check the ticket page for the latest time and availability.

The SteelDrivers

Nov. 27 and 28

Variety Playhouse, Atlanta

The Grammy-winning bluegrass band has two shows scheduled for the weekend.

6LACK FRIDAY

Nov. 27

The Masquerade, Heaven, Atlanta

The Atlanta rapper has a hometown show scheduled. The venue listing showed the event as sold out when checked.

Bible Belt Massacre

Nov. 27

The Masquerade, Purgatory, Atlanta

Vanara, Massakrd and The Creature Preachers are on the bill. The same venue calendar also lists Static Dress at Hell at 6 p.m., with I Promised the World and Car Underwater.

For KING + COUNTRY: A Drummer Boy Christmas

Nov. 27

Gas South Arena, Duluth

The Christian pop duo brings its Christmas tour to Gwinnett.

Hunxho: 2Night Only Tour

Nov. 27

Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta

The Atlanta rapper’s tour stops at the Battery-area venue. Check the venue page for the latest show details.

Fetty Wap: Nostalgia Tour

Nov. 28

Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta

Fetty Wap is scheduled to perform at the Roxy.

Story of the Year and Silverstein: Camp Screamo Tour

Nov. 28

Tabernacle, Atlanta

The two rock bands bring their co-headlining tour to the venue.

Beartooth: Pure Ecstasy World Tour

Nov. 29 | 6:30 p.m.

Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta

The rock band’s tour makes a stop in Atlanta.

THEATER & COMEDY

Love Actually: Live in Concert

Nov. 27

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta

Watch the holiday film as an orchestra performs its score live.

A Christmas Carol

Nov. 27-2

Alliance Theatre, Atlanta

The Alliance Theatre’s holiday production continues through Dec. 27. The weekend schedule includes a Friday evening performance.

Pictures with Santa at the Alliance Theatre

Nov. 27-29 | Multiple times

Alliance Theatre, Atlanta

Theatre visitors can take holiday photos with Santa around performances of A Christmas Carol. Check the Alliance calendar for specific photo times.

Elf in Concert

Nov. 28 at 7 p.m.; Nov. 29 at 3 p.m.

Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra performs the score as the movie plays on a large screen.

The Nutcracker — Northeast Atlanta Ballet

Nov. 27-29

Gas South Theater, Duluth

Northeast Atlanta Ballet presents the holiday classic, with performances scheduled throughout the weekend.

The Nutcracker — Roswell Dance Theatre

Nov. 27-29

Byers Theatre, Sandy Springs

Roswell Dance Theatre presents its production of the holiday ballet.

The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley

Nov. 27-29 | Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.; Sunday at 3 p.m.

OnStage Atlanta, Tucker

This holiday comedy follows the servants at Pemberley during the Christmas season.

Invasion: Christmas Carol

Nov. 27-29 | Evening performances

Dad’s Garage, Atlanta

The improv company puts a comedic spin on A Christmas Carol. Check the show calendar for performance times.

Atlanta Comedy Showcase

Nov. 27

Dad’s Garage, Atlanta

Local comedians take the stage for a showcase. See the venue page for showtime and ticket information.

Arnez J

Nov. 27-29

Helium Comedy Club, Alpharetta

The comedian has several sets scheduled, including Friday and Saturday evening shows and a Sunday performance.

Best of Atlanta Comedy Showcase

Nov. 27-29

Laughing Skull Lounge, Atlanta

The club’s weekend showcase features a rotating lineup of comedians. Check the calendar for individual showtimes.

Merry Mighty Mo and More!

Nov. 29

Fox Theatre, Atlanta

The free holiday event features a singalong with the Mighty Mo organ, Santa photos, live music and a screening of Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical

Opens Nov. 27; runs through Dec. 20

Blue Ridge Community Theater, Blue Ridge

A holiday production based on the story of a church pageant taken over by the unruly Herdman children. Check the theater’s schedule for weekend performance times.

COMMUNITY & FAMILY FRIENDLY

Frame by Frame: The Art of Stop-Motion Animation

Through Dec. 27

Center for Puppetry Arts, Atlanta

Step behind the camera and explore the magic of stop-motion animation with an up-close look at iconic puppets, sets and production elements from beloved films and TV series. This hands-on exhibition offers a fun, behind-the-scenes look at how stop-motion stories come to life. Open during regular museum hours, with last admission at 4:30 p.m.

The Secret World of Elephants

Through Jan. 3, 2027

Fernbank Museum, Atlanta

Explore the fascinating world of elephants through life-size mammoth and elephant models, interactive science stations and cultural artifacts. This exhibit explores elephant evolution, anatomy, behavior, cultural significance and conservation, offering an educational experience for the whole family.

DinoVerse Atlanta

Now open

Exhibition Hub Atlanta Art Center, Doraville

Take a trip back in time with this immersive 30-minute walking virtual reality adventure. Get up close with dinosaurs, explore a Dino Hall featuring more than 20 fossils, including a giant Apatosaurus femur, and discover hands-on learning stations and an interactive dinosaur coloring zone. It's a prehistoric adventure for the whole family.

SPORTS

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech football

Nov. 28 | 3:30 p.m.

Sanford Stadium, Athens

The Bulldogs host the Yellow Jackets in the annual rivalry game.

Georgia State vs. Louisiana football

Nov. 28 | 2 p.m.

Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta

Georgia State hosts Louisiana for Senior Day and its Give Back Game.

Atlanta Gladiators vs. Jacksonville Icemen

Nov. 28-29 | 7 p.m.

Gas South Arena, Duluth

The Gladiators host Jacksonville for Jersey Frenzy on Saturday and Margaritaville Nigh on Sunday.

Chin Track Days at Road Atlanta

Nov. 28-29

Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton

Sports-car drivers take to the track for a post-Thanksgiving track-day event. Spectator access and event details are listed by the organizer.

JEEP & CAR SHOWS

Barrow County Cruisers Toy Roundup and Battle of the Best

Nov. 28 | 1-5 p.m.

189 W. Athens St., Winder

The car club’s event combines a vehicle show with a toy drive. Check the organizer’s listing for entry details.

If you would like to submit an item for a future list of things to do, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.