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The Brief New details from Gwinnett County Police reveal how a South Carolina kidnapping victim slipped help notes at two Duluth businesses—an auto repair shop and a gym—to get rescued. Investigators determined suspects Malcolm Hunter and Daniel Branch abducted Guillermo Gonzalez, took his Ford F-150 as payment, and planned to make him work off a drug-related debt. Engine trouble forced the suspects to drop the truck off for repairs before stopping at a gym to shower, giving Gonzalez chances to alert employees.



Engine trouble and a stop to take a shower gave a South Carolina kidnapping victim the chance to slip two separate help notes to workers in Duluth, leading to his rescue and the arrest of two men, according to Gwinnett County Police.

Duluth kidnapping rescue

What we know:

Gwinnett County Police arrested 29-year-old Malcolm Hunter and 29-year-old Daniel Branch on kidnapping charges after victim Guillermo Gonzalez alerted employees at two Duluth businesses.

According to detectives, the incident began in South Carolina with an argument over a previous drug transaction and a financial dispute between Gonzalez and the two suspects, whom he had known for several years. Investigators determined that Hunter and Branch abducted Gonzalez and took his Ford F-150 as a form of payment, intending to force him to work off the debt.

While traveling through Gwinnett County, the suspects ran into engine trouble with Gonzalez's truck and dropped it off at an auto repair garage in the 3600 block of East Liddell Road NW. Police said Gonzalez managed to slip a note to employees at the repair shop stating he had been kidnapped.

The suspects then went to a nearby gym facility in the 1800 block of Brown Road so they could shower before continuing their drive. While there, Gonzalez alerted employees at that business as well.

Gonzalez suffered bruises in the ordeal and was taken to a hospital, where he is expected to recover. Hunter and Branch remain behind bars at the Gwinnett County Jail on kidnapping charges.

Police explain business rescue calls

What they're saying:

Gwinnett County Police Officer Melissa Sheridan explained how the two back-to-back calls from local businesses helped officers quickly track down the victim and suspects.

"The employees indicated that a man had slipped them a note saying that he had been kidnapped," Sheridan recalled. "Shortly, a little later, another business called into 911 stating that there was a man at their establishment claiming he had been kidnapped. Officers quickly responded to both locations and realizing they were linked together, they were able to locate that victim."

Sheridan noted that the suspects' pit stops for car repairs and a shower gave Gonzalez the openings he needed to get help.

"They were having engine trouble, so they dropped it off to get the car repaired," Sheridan explained. "And then at the gym facility, the two suspects had stopped there to shower before continuing on with their drive."

Unreleased abduction timeline details

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the specific city in South Carolina where Gonzalez was initially abducted, the exact date the kidnapping occurred, or how long he was held before reaching Duluth.

Investigators also have not specified what kind of work the suspects allegedly planned to force Gonzalez to perform to pay off the debt.