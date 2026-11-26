article

The Brief Blue Thanksgiving delivered more than 400 hot turkey meals and desserts to Cobb County police officers, sheriff's deputies and 911 operators on Thursday. Powder Springs Police Officer Linda Tibbitts volunteered at the Thanksgiving event after the nonprofit financially supported her during a life-changing medical condition. Founder Kim Peace Hill started the organization 13 years ago to provide year-round emotional and financial aid to law enforcement officers facing crises.



While families gathered around dinner tables Thursday, dozens of volunteers spent their Thanksgiving morning delivering more than 400 hot turkey dinners to Cobb County police officers, sheriff's deputies and 911 operators working the holiday shift.

Cobb County Thanksgiving meals

What we know:

Volunteers with the nonprofit Blue Thanksgiving woke up early Thursday to cook, organize food and pack meals.

They delivered hot turkey dinners with all the fixings and tables full of desserts to law enforcement officers across Cobb County and beyond.

Officers on shift at Precinct 1 lit up as volunteers carried in the food and fancy desserts, according to FOX 5 reporting from the scene.

Blue Thanksgiving nonprofit history

The backstory:

Founders Doug and Kim Hill launched Blue Thanksgiving 13 years ago.

Their son works in law enforcement. They heard stories about all those who were spending their day at work instead of with their families and wanted to do something to show their support.

What started as a small effort to deliver meals to a few precincts has expanded every year.

"My son is in law enforcement and I used to hear stories and I thought we needed to do something to show these officers how much we support them, so 13 years ago we delivered to a few precincts, and it grew every year since, and now we're delivering over 400 meals today," Peace said.

Powder Springs officer recovery

What they're saying:

Beyond holiday meals, the nonprofit provides year-round financial and emotional support to officers experiencing traumatic events like a family loss, house fire or major medical condition. Powder Springs Police Officer Linda Tibbitts joined other volunteers Thursday to pay forward the help she received after a life-altering medical crisis.

"I had a blood clot about 4 inches long in my upper right arm. Later they found out it was thoracic outlet syndrome, and it was caused by two ribs that were compressing on the vein on my right arm," Tibbitts said.

In May, Tibbitts underwent surgery at Piedmont Hospital, where doctors removed two ribs and part of the muscle on her right side to prevent a fatal clot or aneurysm. She went weeks without a paycheck after exhausting most of her paid time off.

"I had to have the operation done because there was a high likelihood I would have a blood clot or possibly an aneurism that could possibly even cost me my life," Tibbitts said. "I had exhausted most of my paid time off and the folks from Blue Thanksgiving stepped in, and they're basically the reason I have a house today and I didn't lose everything I had because I went at least 6 weeks without a paycheck."

Tibbitts credited the organization with keeping her life from falling into turmoil and said she wanted to spend Thanksgiving supporting fellow officers across the county.

"Without these people, I can't imagine where my life would be today," Tibbitts said. "It would be a total state of turmoil and chaos. They're family and God's blessing in my life. So I wanted to be here and be a part of it and be among these folks who are my family, my chosen family, and to support the other officers throughout the county in some capacity. I want to give back and pay it forward."

What we don't know:

Blue Thanksgiving officials have not said exactly how many officers were treated to a Thanksgiving dinner or how many pounds of food were delivered.