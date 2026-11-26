Driver killed in early-morning Thanksgiving crash on I-285 in DeKalb
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A driver was killed early Thanksgiving morning after crashing into a median wall and bridge support beam along I-285 in DeKalb County, according to police.
What we know:
The deadly crash happened around 2:56 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning on I-285 South near Flat Shoals Road. Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash.
According to police, the vehicle hit the median wall before hitting a bridge structural support beam.
The driver died from their injuries at the scene, police said.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identity, age, or gender of the driver, pending notification of next of kin.
The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the DeKalb County Police Department.