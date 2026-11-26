The Brief One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-285 South in DeKalb County early Thursday morning. Police said the driver hit the median wall and a bridge structural support beam on the interstate near Flat Shoals Road around 2:56 a.m. The driver died at the scene, and DeKalb County Police are continuing to investigate the crash.



A driver was killed early Thanksgiving morning after crashing into a median wall and bridge support beam along I-285 in DeKalb County, according to police.

What we know:

The deadly crash happened around 2:56 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning on I-285 South near Flat Shoals Road. Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash.

According to police, the vehicle hit the median wall before hitting a bridge structural support beam.

The driver died from their injuries at the scene, police said.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity, age, or gender of the driver, pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation remains ongoing.