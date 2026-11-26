The Brief A metro Atlanta tow truck driver is recovering in the hospital after he said he was hit by a driver who left him on the side of I-285. Johnny Mitchell suffered broken ribs, a broken nose, internal bleeding and swelling after being struck near the exit for Avondale Estates just before 3 a.m. Tuesday. Mitchell and his mother are urging the driver of the black SUV to turn themselves in and asking anyone with information to contact DeKalb County Police.



A metro Atlanta tow truck driver is recovering in the hospital after he said he was hit by a driver who left him on the side of I-285.

What we know:

Johnny Mitchell is sharing his story and asking the person responsible to come forward.

Mitchell was working along I-285 in DeKalb County just before 3 a.m. Tuesday when he was struck by a vehicle.

He was responding to a call to tow a car near the exit for Avondale Estates. Mitchell said he was making sure the vehicle was secure on his tow truck when he was hit.

Mitchell lost his breath for about 10 to 15 seconds and prayed for help.

He also said a man approached him shortly after the crash, asked if he was OK, then walked back to his truck and drove away. He said he believes that man was the driver who hit him.

Mitchell was able to call the woman whose car he was towing and drive a short distance to her home, where she had an ambulance waiting.

He was taken to the hospital with broken ribs, a broken nose, internal bleeding and swelling.

Mitchell said he decided to drive to the woman’s home because he did not want to remain alone on the side of the highway in the dark after being hit.

He said he remembers the driver as a man in a black SUV.

What they're saying:

"I’m in pain," Mitchell said from his hospital bed at Grady Memorial Hospital. "It feels like a freight train has hit me, man."

Mitchell said the impact left him struggling to breathe and trying to regain consciousness.

"I fell out trying to get my thoughts together," he said. "I’m like, damn, I’m by myself and I need to be around someone that can help me."

Despite his injuries, Mitchell said he is thankful to be alive this Thanksgiving.

His mother, Melissa Young, said the crash has been a nightmare for their family.

"You, who hit my son and cowardly did not stop and left him for dead," Young said. "Rather than you stopping and coming back, you should have called 911 and did the right thing."

Mitchell and his mother are urging the driver to turn themselves in.

"Do the right thing," Mitchell said. "Go to the police station and turn yourself in."

Young said she will continue to seek answers until the person responsible is found.

"I pray to God you have a conscience and you turn yourself in," she said. "Baby, you will get caught. I’m Johnny’s mother, and I promise you I won’t stop until you get caught."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released a detailed physical description of the driver, a license plate number, or the make and model of the black SUV involved.

What you can do:

Anyone who was driving on I-285 near Avondale Estates around 3 a.m. Tuesday and has information or dashcam video is asked to contact the DeKalb County Police Department. To send an anonymous tip via text message to the DeKalb County Police Department, text the keyword DKPD and your tip to 847411. You can also leave a tip online here.

Those who would like to help Mitchell and his family with his medical recovery can donate through their GoFundMe page.