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The Brief Omega Private Academy campuses in Acworth and Douglasville shut down last week following a franchise termination and months of delayed staff paychecks. A former teacher says almost the entire Acworth staff was fired in mid-August shortly before the school year began. The sudden closures displaced 120 students across the two campuses, many of whom have disabilities and rely on state scholarships.



In the wake of last week's abrupt shutdown of Omega Private Academy's Acworth and Douglasville campuses, a former educator said the warning signs started months earlier with delayed paychecks and mass firings right before the school year began.

Omega Private Academy closure

What we know:

FOX 5 Atlanta previously reported that both private school locations closed last weekend amid a dispute between the corporate franchisor and the campuses' independent operator, JJA Academic Adventures LLC.

Former Acworth teacher Chris Lynch—who now works in IT after leaving education—said he was among nearly the entire Acworth staff fired in mid-August ahead of the new academic year. Parents told FOX 5 they did not learn the principal, teachers, and most support staff had been let go until an open house just before classes started, when only one original teacher remained.

Lynch joined the Acworth school two years ago under a previous owner before JJA Academic Adventures LLC acquired the campuses. According to Lynch, JJA Academic Adventures had been failing to pay staff on time for months leading up to last week's closure.

"Delays in checks, started to get longer and longer times between checks actually getting deposited," Lynch said. "They were fairly communicative at the beginning, but there was always excuse after excuse, you know, we can't pay because of this. We can't pay because of that. We're not sure we're going to pay the teacher contracts over the summer, even though it was built into our contract, and they were just getting shorter and shorter, patience-wise, with us trying to move them along to actually get our payment to us. And they just didn't really want to listen."

The Acworth campus served 22 students in third through 12th grades, many of whom are neurodivergent, according to Lynch. Staff at the Douglasville campus reported teaching 98 students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Lynch said a majority of those students have disabilities and rely on state scholarships to attend private school, warning that abruptly upending their routines can be devastating.

Impact on students

What they're saying:

Lynch said his biggest concern is how the sudden closure affects the students who were thriving in the program.

"I'm most upset for the students," Lynch said. "You know, we did great work there. We had a lot of great kids. A lot of them made a lot of great progress. You know, it was great to see them being able to be comfortable, and space and bloom and grow as people and just learning the skills of society and able to navigate the school system and just to be comfortable and learn things."

He added that the sudden turn of events blindsided educators who had spent the summer preparing for another year with those students.

"So it was a big shock," Lynch recalled. "It was a big letdown. We had big plans for next year—what would have been this year. All of the staff intended to return, and we were planning things for this year. We were working very hard to have another successful school year. And then it was just a shock."

Corporate franchisor legal dispute

The other side:

In a statement to FOX 5, Omega Learning Franchisor CEO Kimberly Smith said the independent operator made the ultimate decision to close the two schools:

"First and foremost, Omega Learning Franchisor did not close either school.

Both schools were independently owned and operated by JJA Academic Adventures, LLC, under the direction of Amanda Vick-Strain and John Strain. Omega Learning Franchisor served solely as the franchisor and was not the owner or operator of either location.

On October 24, 2026, Omega Learning Franchisor terminated its Franchise Agreements with the independent operator following an extended period of efforts to address serious operational and contractual defaults. This termination ended the franchisee's authorization to use the Omega Learning Center and Omega Private Academy names, trademarks, proprietary educational systems, and other rights associated with the Omega franchise system.

The termination of these Franchise Agreements did not constitute a decision by Corporate to close either school. Decisions regarding continued operations, staffing, school closures, and communications with families and employees remained the responsibility of the independent operator, JJA Academic Adventures, LLC.

Following termination, Omega Learning Franchisor made efforts for more than three weeks to facilitate an orderly transition of the schools in an attempt to minimize disruption to students and families. Unfortunately, the necessary cooperation from the former franchisee was not obtained, and those transition efforts were ultimately discontinued. The lack of communication from Amanda and John Strain of JJA Academic Adventures to their employees and students’ families is very concerning to us.

Omega Learning Franchisor also notified the appropriate Georgia Special Needs Scholarship Program representatives of the franchise terminations and the withdrawal of Corporate's franchise support. The former franchisee was no longer authorized to operate under the Omega franchise system or rely upon Omega's Cognia accreditation.

We recognize the significant concerns and uncertainty these circumstances have created for students, families, and employees. We sincerely regret the disruption they are experiencing.

Omega Learning Franchisor made substantial efforts to address the franchisee's operational difficulties and pursue a resolution that would minimize the impact on families. However, because the franchise termination and subsequent events are now the subject of an ongoing legal dispute, we are unable to provide further details or comment on the pending legal matters.

We want to be clear that Omega Learning Franchisor did not take over the schools, assume responsibility for their operations, or make the decision to close either location.

Our thoughts remain with the students and families affected, and we sincerely hope they are able to obtain the information and assistance needed to move forward."

Next steps for families

What you can do:

In emails sent to parents, Omega Learning Franchisor instructed families to contact the independent owners directly for information regarding tuition refunds and next steps.

Pending refund and school transition details

What we don't know:

JJA Academic Adventures LLC has not returned FOX 5's requests for comment regarding the unpaid staff wages, alleged contractual defaults, or the status of parent refunds. It also remains unclear how families using state disability scholarships will be able to transfer their remaining funds to new schools mid-semester.