The Brief Shoppers lined up overnight at Gwinnett County retailers, including Bass Pro Shops and Academy Sports, for special promotions and giveaways. The BBB estimates 146,000 scam reports were filed last year and urges shoppers to use trusted websites and avoid suspicious links. Small Business Saturday encourages support for local businesses, followed by Cyber Monday and its online deals.



Black Friday shopping is underway across metro Atlanta, with shoppers heading to stores early Friday morning to take advantage of holiday deals, special promotions and giveaways.

Several retailers in Gwinnett County opened their doors early, drawing customers who were ready to shop in person.

Early Shoppers Line Up for Black Friday Deals

What we know:

At Bass Pro Shops in Gwinnett County, shoppers began lining up hours before the store opened. The first customers in line said they arrived around 6:30 p.m. Thursday to get a head start on the deals.

The store offered free mystery promotional cards to the first 250 customers. The cards ranged in value from $10 to $500.

Some shoppers said they return every year for the Black Friday tradition. While they typically receive promotional cards worth around $25, they said spending time together and enjoying the experience is just as important as finding a good deal.

Retailers Offer Special Promotions and Giveaways

Academy Sports also welcomed early shoppers at its Gwinnett County location on Buford Drive. The first 100 customers received bonus cards valued between $20 and $500.

At the Mall of Georgia, shoppers had additional opportunities to win prizes through surprise giveaways and a cash cube challenge featuring prizes and special offers.

BBB Warns Shoppers About Holiday Scams

What they're saying:

As holiday shopping picks up, the Better Business Bureau is reminding consumers to watch out for scams.

The organization reported an estimated 146,000 scam reports last year, with most involving online shopping scams.

The BBB says scammers take advantage of the busy holiday season, when shoppers are distracted, in a hurry and more likely to make quick purchasing decisions.

Experts recommend slowing down, checking sellers before making purchases and avoiding pressure to buy immediately.

Shoppers should stick to reputable websites they trust and avoid clicking purchase links in unsolicited emails, text messages or social media posts. Scammers may also use phone calls to target consumers.

Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday Ahead

What's next:

Black Friday is just the beginning of a busy holiday shopping weekend.

Saturday marks Small Business Saturday, which encourages consumers to support locally owned businesses instead of large retailers. The holiday shopping season accounts for more than 20% of annual sales for some small businesses.

Cyber Monday follows, giving online shoppers another opportunity to find deals. The day is considered one of the biggest shopping events for e-commerce, and some retailers have already started offering online promotions.