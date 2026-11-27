The Brief 🥶 Bundle up Friday: Morning temperatures start near 39 degrees, with gusts around 20 mph and afternoon highs mainly in the upper 40s to low 50s.

☀️ Weekend warm-up: Sunshine returns Saturday with highs in the low 60s, followed by middle 60s Sunday.

⛈️ Rain chances Sunday: A cold front could bring scattered showers and possibly storms Sunday evening before cooler weather returns Monday.

Metro Atlanta is waking up to another chilly, cloudy day, but warmer temperatures are on the way just in time for the weekend. While conditions will remain dry for most of Friday, gusty winds will make it feel colder, with afternoon temperatures staying below seasonal averages.

A chilly and cloudy Friday

What we know:

Temperatures were sitting at 39 degrees at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport early Friday morning. Winds from the west-southwest are sustained around 10 mph, with gusts reaching approximately 20 mph throughout the day.

The combination of clouds and gusty winds will keep conditions feeling colder than the thermometer suggests.

Some light snow flurries were reported across portions of the North Georgia mountains, including areas near Blairsville and toward Chattanooga. Little to no measurable accumulation was expected, with only a possible dusting in isolated spots.

As a weather system moves farther up the East Coast, clouds will gradually clear across North Georgia later Friday.

Atlanta can expect afternoon highs in the upper 40s to low 50s, while some areas farther south could reach the middle 50s. Temperatures will remain below average for this time of year.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures return

What's next:

A noticeable warm-up arrives Saturday as sunshine returns and temperatures climb into the low 60s. Conditions will feel much closer to seasonal averages, making for a more comfortable start to the weekend.

Sunday will bring even warmer temperatures, with highs reaching the middle 60s. However, another cold front will approach the region, bringing a chance for scattered showers and possibly a line of storms during the evening hours.

Cooler weather returns next week

Looking Ahead:

Behind Sunday's front, skies will begin clearing as temperatures dip again to start the workweek.

The good news is that another gradual warm-up is expected. By the middle of next week, temperatures should rebound into the middle 60s, bringing more comfortable conditions back to metro Atlanta.

The Source Information for this story provided by FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team.



