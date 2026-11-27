The Brief Forest Park police investigate after a manager and employee discover a deceased person in the woods near the 4000 block of Jonesboro Road. Responders arrived around 10:50 a.m. Friday after dispatch received a call about an unidentified person near Clayton Bottle Shop. Officials have not yet identified the person or determined what caused the death as the investigation continues.



Forest Park police are investigating after a manager and another employee discovered a deceased person in the wooded area behind a business on the 4000 block of Jonesboro Road on Friday.

Scene near Jonesboro Road

What we know:

Forest Park Police E911 dispatch received a call around 10:50 a.m. Friday regarding an unidentified person at the 4000 block of Jonesboro Road. Officers arrived and spoke with an employee at Clayton Bottle Shop, who said employees were told someone was lying in the woods behind the dumpster.

The manager and another employee walked to the dumpster at the rear of the business and found a person in the wood line. Responding officers determined the person appeared to have died, and additional officers plus Forest Park Fire and Emergency Services crews responded to the scene.

Questions in investigation

What we don't know:

Officials have not established the identity of the person found near the business. Investigators have also not released the circumstances surrounding the death.

Police have not shared any suspect information or additional updates about the scene. Authorities say the investigation remains active and no further details are available right now.

How to share tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information can submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. People can also reach the Forest Park Police Department directly at (404) 366-4141.