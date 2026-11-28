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The Brief A pinned tree trimming technician was rescued from 60 feet up on Wildflower Lane near Lawrenceville on Saturday. Fire crews used a drone and rope system to safely bring the injured man down. Officials have not shared how long he was trapped or how he called for help.



Pinning a tree trimming technician 60 feet in the air, a second tree turned a routine job on Wildflower Lane just west of the Lawrenceville city limits into a high-altitude rescue on Saturday.

Lawrenceville technical rescue response

What we know:

Fire crews responded around 1:30 p.m. Saturday to Wildflower Lane just west of the Lawrenceville city limits. Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services reports that another tree pinned the technician to the tree he was trimming.

Gwinnett County Fire and Technical Rescue Team crews respond after a tree trimming worker becomes pinned roughly 60 feet up a tree in Gwinnett County near Atlanta on November 28, 2026 (Gwinnett County Fire).

Images released by fire officials show the man had nearly finished cutting the top of the tree he was taking down. The Technical Rescue Team deployed a drone to check on him first.

A Gwinnett County Technical Rescue Team rescuer climbs up to a tree trimming employee pinned roughly 60 feet high by a topped tree before lowering both to the ground with non-life-threatening injuries in Gwinnett County near Atlanta on November 28, 2 Expand

Two rescuers then climbed the tree and used a rope system to bring him safely back to the ground. Emergency crews took the man to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A Gwinnett County Technical Rescue Team rescuer climbs up to a tree trimming employee pinned roughly 60 feet high by a topped tree before lowering both to the ground with non-life-threatening injuries in Gwinnett County near Atlanta on November 28, 2 Expand

Questions in incident

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet shared how long the man had been stuck in the tree. It is also unclear how he was able to call for help while suspended 60 feet above the ground.