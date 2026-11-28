The Brief Small Business Saturday brings Atlanta holiday package deliveries as a 10-year U.S. Postal Service letter carrier supports neighborhood shops like A Cappella Books. Holiday shipping deadlines fall on Dec. 17 for ground advantage or first class, Dec. 18 for priority mail and Dec. 19 for priority mail express. Letter carrier Te’yon Price urges shoppers and store owners to mail packages as early as possible to stay on the safe side.



Te’yon Price, a 10-year U.S. Postal Service letter carrier in Atlanta, is keeping neighborhood commerce moving on Small Business Saturday as local shops like A Cappella Books kick off the peak holiday shipping season.

Postal options for small businesses

What they're saying:

Price was delivering and picking up holiday packages for Atlanta small businesses on Saturday

He works his familiar route every day, which helps him stay comfortable and organized when seasonal volume picks up.

Price said, "Yeah, so this time of year is pretty busy. A lot of people getting their packages, Christmas cards out. But it's fun. So it's a busy time of the year for us. But yeah, we're ready. We're here to support the local businesses. So yeah, it's going to be a good time of it."

He pointed local businesses and shoppers toward online ground advantage options, return services, priority mail express and rail services to help get items to family members on time.

Key holiday mailing deadlines

By the numbers:

Price advised senders to get items in as soon as possible to stay on the safe side. He listed Dec. 17 for ground advantage or first class mail, Dec. 18 for priority mail and Dec. 19 for priority mail express.

He also said, "Just organization. Like I said, I deliver this right every day, so I'm comfortable with it. So it's just a matter of being organized, having my energy up and supporting the businesses in our community, so."

What happens next

What's next:

Price urged senders to ship items as soon as possible to stay on the safe side ahead of mid-December cutoffs. He listed Dec. 17 for ground advantage or first class mail, Dec. 18 for priority mail and Dec. 19 for priority mail express.

He also said, "Just organization. Like I said, I deliver this right every day, so I'm comfortable with it. So it's just a matter of being organized, having my energy up and supporting the businesses in our community, so."