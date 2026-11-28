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The Brief Lil Baby will now headline his ‘Fresh Prince of Atlanta Birthday Celebration’ at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Sunday, Dec. 6. An NBA Cup Quarterfinals matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and the Philadelphia 76ers prompted the schedule change from Friday, Dec. 4. Fans can use previously purchased tickets and parking passes for the rescheduled Sunday night concert date.



Atlanta concertgoers heading to State Farm Arena for Lil Baby’s ‘Fresh Prince of Atlanta Birthday Celebration’ will now celebrate on Sunday, Dec. 6, instead of Friday, Dec. 4, to make room for an NBA Cup Quarterfinals game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Atlanta concert schedule shift

What we know:

Officials moved Lil Baby’s ‘Fresh Prince of Atlanta Birthday Celebration’ at State Farm Arena from Friday, Dec. 4, to Sunday, Dec. 6, according to State Farm Arena Communications. The adjustment accommodates the NBA Cup Quarterfinals game pitting the Atlanta Hawks against the Philadelphia 76ers.

All previously purchased tickets and parking passes remain valid for the rescheduled Dec. 6 event, according to State Farm Arena Communications. State Farm Arena sits at 1 Philips Drive in Atlanta.

Event details and updates

What we don't know:

Officials have not announced a new start time for the rescheduled Dec. 6 concert or whether the NBA Cup Quarterfinals game will take place at State Farm Arena. State Farm Arena Communications also has not stated whether fans unable to attend on the new date will receive refunds.