Two men shot on Valleybluff Drive in DeKalb County Friday evening
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a Friday evening shooting in the 3200 block of Valleybluff Drive that left two men with non-life-threatening injuries.
DeKalb County shooting response
What we know:
Officers responded around 6:10 p.m. Friday to a reported shooting in the 3200 block of Valleybluff Drive. Two men were found with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries and taken to a hospital.
The investigation into who shot the two men remains ongoing. No additional details about the victims or their conditions have been released.
Valleybluff Drive investigation details
What we don't know:
Police have not shared who shot the two men or whether any suspects have been identified. Investigators have also not announced any arrests or motives in the case.
Details about Sutcliffe Square have not yet been released. Officials plan to share more information on Sutcliffe Square once it becomes available.
Anonymous tip options
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the shooting can send an anonymous tip through the free DeKalb County PD app. Tips can also be submitted by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from DeKalb County Government Police Services Public Information Officer Blaine Clark, who provided the details via a written update.