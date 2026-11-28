article

The Brief DeKalb County shooting on Valleybluff Drive injured two men Friday evening, prompting an active police investigation and a call for anonymous tips. Two victims suffered non-life-threatening gunshot injuries around 6:10 p.m. Friday and went to a hospital for treatment. Police have not released suspect details or confirmed any updates regarding Sutcliffe Square as the inquiry continues.



DeKalb County police are investigating a Friday evening shooting in the 3200 block of Valleybluff Drive that left two men with non-life-threatening injuries.

DeKalb County shooting response

What we know:

Officers responded around 6:10 p.m. Friday to a reported shooting in the 3200 block of Valleybluff Drive. Two men were found with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries and taken to a hospital.

The investigation into who shot the two men remains ongoing. No additional details about the victims or their conditions have been released.

Valleybluff Drive investigation details

What we don't know:

Police have not shared who shot the two men or whether any suspects have been identified. Investigators have also not announced any arrests or motives in the case.

Details about Sutcliffe Square have not yet been released. Officials plan to share more information on Sutcliffe Square once it becomes available.

Anonymous tip options

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting can send an anonymous tip through the free DeKalb County PD app. Tips can also be submitted by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.