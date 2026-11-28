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The Brief The Atlanta Falcons released veteran quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Saturday after he appeared in just one game this season. Tagovailoa left practice with an oblique injury on Sept. 10, one day after being named the Week 1 starter. Andy Dalton and rookie Jack Strand now back up Michael Penix Jr. ahead of Sunday's game at Minnesota.



The Atlanta Falcons released veteran backup quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Saturday, cutting ties with a passer who played in only one game this season after a planned quarterback battle with Michael Penix Jr. never materialized.

Coach Kevin Stefanski had named Tagovailoa the starter for the season opener at Pittsburgh on Sept. 9 while Penix recovered from knee surgery that ended his 2025 season. Tagovailoa exited practice with an oblique injury the very next day, clearing the way for Cooper Rush to start the first two games before Penix returned to take over the starting role.

Falcons quarterback room changes

What we know:

Atlanta released Rush on Oct. 19 upon signing Andy Dalton. With Tagovailoa now gone, Dalton and rookie Jack Strand serve as the backups behind Penix for Sunday's game at Minnesota.

Tagovailoa made his sole appearance of the season behind Penix during a 30-23 overtime loss to Baltimore on Oct. 11. He completed two of three passes for 34 yards with an interception in that outing.

What we don't know:

Team officials have not announced whether Tagovailoa's release came at his request or if another NFL club plans to pursue him. It also remains unclear how the move affects playing time or roster spots for Dalton and Strand down the stretch.

Team reaction and outlook

What they're saying:

"Tua came to Atlanta to compete, and he conducted himself with character and graciousness throughout his time here," general manager Ian Cunningham said in a team statement. "After thoughtful conversations with Tua’s representatives, we felt this was the best path forward. We wish Tua and his family nothing but the best."

What's next:

Penix prepares to lead Atlanta on the road against Minnesota on Sunday. Fans will watch to see how the reshaped depth chart holds up with Dalton and Strand backing up the starter.