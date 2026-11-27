The Brief About 300 community members gathered at Georgia National Cemetery in Cherokee County for Korean War veteran John Tabor's burial after family searches failed. In Their Honor Funeral Home and Cremation accepted the funeral request and rallied neighbors on social media, so Tabor would not be buried alone. Attendees honored Tabor's service and sacrifice during the cold holiday weekend as traffic near Highway 575 surged with shoppers.



About 300 people gathered at Georgia National Cemetery in Cherokee County to honor 94-year-old Korean War Army veteran John Tabor after Veterans Affairs spent at least four weeks unsuccessfully searching for his family following his death in September.

Cherokee County cemetery tribute

What we know:

Tabor, believed to be from Atlanta, was 94 when he died in September and joined the Army at age 21. Veterans Affairs spent at least four weeks looking for his family before reaching out to find someone to handle his funeral.

In Their Honor Funeral Home and Cremation in Gordon County accepted the request. Owners initially planned to attend alone before using social media to invite the community, drawing an estimated 300 people to the service in Cherokee County.

Community turnout and sacrifice

What they're saying:

Veteran Steve Cooper spoke about bonds across the military community and gratitude for service members over the holiday weekend. "Family's not always blood. In fact, a lot of times it's not, especially in the military community. You know, the group I'm with, we're all, I don't think any of us have served in the military together, in combat together, although they're all my brothers and sisters. After Thanksgiving, you know, there's a lot thought processes on what we're thankful for as a nation, as families, as individuals, although I feel like there's times like now. That we need to be thankful for every person that signed on that dotted line that was willing to give their life for this country, whether they served in combat or not, it's beside the point. They rose their hand and gave the oath to support and defend the nation."

An unnamed veteran emphasized the sense of connection to everyone laid to rest. "No, everybody that is interned or in our interior is family. It's somebody that we should respect, and they earn that respect and we recognize that."

Holiday weekend and lasting lesson

Local perspective:

Cold temperatures greeted attendees during the morning service on a holiday weekend while heavy traffic built near the outlet mall on Highway 575. Many who came did not know Tabor personally but felt compelled to pay their respects.

Funeral home owners said the main takeaway from the day is to love others the way you want to be loved. They told reporters they initially expected to be the only ones present before seeing the community rally.

Unanswered details about Tabor

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed all details of Tabor's background beyond his believed connection to Atlanta, his age of 94 at death in September and his enlistment in the Army at age 21. It also remains unclear whether any relatives will be identified in the future after Veterans Affairs' search found no family.