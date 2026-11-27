The Brief Black Friday shoppers in Atlanta are packing retail aisles despite high living costs and an uncertain economy. Shoppers at the Lindbergh Target say they are sticking to budgets as they seek deep discounts. One economist says Black Friday faces growing competition from Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday as inflation squeezes paychecks.



Shoppers shook off their post-Thanksgiving turkey hangovers Friday to hit store aisles in Northeast Atlanta, hunting for deep Black Friday discounts despite high living costs.

Crowds turned out at the Target in Lindbergh looking for deals on TVs, smartphones, toys and clothes, even as an unsettled economy makes customers more conscious of every dollar they spend.

Atlanta Black Friday shopping trends

What we know:

Target reported that hundreds of customers lined up early for gift cards at stores across the country. While retail giants still draw heavy foot traffic on what is considered the industry's Super Bowl, shoppers say high prices for everyday essentials are forcing them to be more frugal.

Nationwide, the National Retailers Association reports that consumer confidence is up as gas prices ease somewhat. The group predicts customers will spend more than a trillion dollars during the overall holiday shopping season.

Metro Atlanta shopper reactions

What they're saying:

Shoppers say they are adjusting their holiday spending habits by setting strict budgets, tracking purchases and cutting back where needed.

Krystin Fruin, a shopper at the Lindbergh Target, said she is using AI technology to help stick to a spending plan this year. "Probably, for sure, a little bit. We certainly, this year have budgets that I don’t think we’ve had in years past. And trying to be more thoughtful around what we get, and definitely using a little ai to help us round our list out and come up with some options that are appropriate for each person we’re shopping for in the budget that we’ve assigned," Fruin said. "I wouldn’t say we’re cutting back. I think we’re being more thoughtful in trying to put more budgets around what it is that we’re buying. In years past we just bought what we wanted to buy and this year, we’re trying to track it more and be more thoughtful around what we’re purchasing."

Another shopper, John Bell, said rising food and fuel costs are forcing him to spend less. "Yes, we will be cutting back because of the economy and because of the prices of things, especially food and fuel, so, yes," Bell said. "I think, based on the possibility of the war and the hike of prices, within the state, I wish somebody to do more work to bring prices down for us."

Changing holiday retail landscape

Big picture view:

Tom Smith, an economist at Emory's Goizueta Business School, said Black Friday no longer holds the same weight it once did due to shifting consumer habits and competition from Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

"I don’t think so. I remember 10, 12 years ago getting up at 5 o’clock in the morning, going to big box stores, trying to find some sort of crazy deal. But that’s just not the way most consumers think about making big purchases. So, no, I don’t think it’s as big deal as it was a decade ago," Smith said.

Smith said unemployment remains relatively low and inflation is manageable but high grocery and gas prices have eroded purchasing power. "What we’re seeing from the foundational numbers right now, unemployment is still relatively low. Inflation is manageable, but what consumers are saying is that groceries are expensive. Gasoline, until recently has been very expensive. That eats into the buying power of your paycheck. And I think a lot of consumers are just tired of it and they might be spending money because their dollar is not going as far as it used to," Smith said.