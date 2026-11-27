The Brief Top-ranked Georgia hosts Georgia Tech in Athens for the regular-season finale as defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann makes his final appearance there. Former coach Jim Donnan and UGASports publisher Radi Nabulsi join FOX Local’s watch along starting shortly after 3:30 p.m. EST Saturday. Nabulsi says the rivalry game will be closer than people think despite Georgia’s run and Tech’s 3-8 record.



On Saturday afternoon, the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs will play their final game of the regular season when they host arch-rival Georgia Tech in the game known as "Clean Old-Fashioned Hate."

And once again, FOX Local will air the Georgia Watch Along Show from UGA Sports featuring former Georgia Coach Jim Donnan.

What we know:

For the past few seasons, UGASports has produced the live Watch Along during Georgia football games. The show gives Dawg fans a chance to hear live analysis of the game from Coach Donnan and UGASports Publisher Radi Nabulsi.

Coach Donnan served as Georgia’s coach from 1996-2000, leading the Bulldogs to a 40-19 record and became the first coach in school history to lead the Bulldogs to 4 consecutive bowl victories. Donnan was named SEC Coach of the Year in 1997 and has been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. He coached current UGA Head Coach Kirby Smart and Offensive Coordinator Mike Bobo.

What they're saying:

Nabulsi has covered the Bulldogs for 33 years. The University of Georgia graduate has spent the last 12 years as the publisher of UGASports after coming back from ESPN.

In an interview with FOX Local Host Jasmyn Cornell this week, Nabulsi talked about Tech’s chances coming into the game after a disappointing 3-8 record.

Nabulsi said, "They (Tech) just lost another quarterback. Georgia's a machine right now. They're just rolling through everybody. But this game is different. This game is absolutely different. When it should be a blowout, it never ends that way. So, it'll be closer than people think."

The backstory:

The last time Tech played in Athens in 2024, Georgia defeated the Yellow Jackets 44-42 in an eight-overtime game with running back Nate Frazier scoring the winning points on a 2-point conversion.

Georgia goes into the game knowing it will be the last appearance in Athens for defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann, who Monday accepted the job as the new head coach of Florida State.

Local perspective:

When asked about the impact of Schumann leaving, Nabulsi said, "Signing day is next week, next Wednesday. Florida State needs to work on roster retention. The portal is going to open soon. They've got games to finish. So, what does Glenn Schumann do in the interim? And Georgia is in the middle of a title run. They have the game this Saturday. Kirby Smart is not going to be thrilled about losing his defensive coordinator mid-week. They're going to play in the SEC championship the week after that. So, what does Glenn Schumman do? We've been told that at the University of Georgia, he'll be going back and forth. I'm sure he'll be on jets. But he will finish out the season, you know, as far as Georgia goes with the University of Georgia to make sure that they have that continuity and that he finishes his job as the DC in Athens."

What you can do:

The Georgia Watch Along has drawn tens of thousands of viewers on various social media sites including FOX Local. Dawg fans can sync up the audio from the production to the television broadcast by watching the game clocks so they can get live analysis of the game from a Georgia perspective from Coach Donnan and Nabulsi.

To listen to or watch the Georgia Watch Along of the Georgia-Georgia Tech game, Dawg fans can download the FOX Local app.

The Watch Along will start shortly after 3:30 p.m. EST Saturday, just ahead of kickoff in Athens.