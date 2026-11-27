Image 1 of 5 ▼ Marked Atlanta Police patrol vehicles with flashing lights sit behind crime scene tape on Ezra Church Drive NW near West Lake in Atlanta after officers responded to a report of a man shot in the arm and detained a suspect nearby on November 26, 2026 (FOX 5 Atlanta).

The Brief A man was shot in the arm on Ezra Church Dr NW in Atlanta on Thursday night, and police arrested a suspect nearby. The 37-year-old man was alert, conscious and breathing when officers arrived before ambulance transport to a hospital. Atlanta Police identified the suspect as Antrone Gantt, 55, with charges pending as aggravated assault investigators examine the case.



A 37-year-old man was shot in the arm on Ezra Church Dr NW in Atlanta on Thursday night, prompting police to arrest a suspect near the scene as aggravated assault investigators look into what happened.

Atlanta police investigation

What we know:

Atlanta Police officers responded around 8:56 p.m. on Thursday to the 1600 block of Ezra Church Drive NW after getting a report of someone shot. They found a 37-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to his arm who remained alert, conscious and breathing before an ambulance took him to a hospital.

Officers located a suspect near the scene and took him into custody without further incident. Police identified the man as Antrone Gantt, born in September 1971, and noted that charges are pending while the investigation continues.

Aggravated assault case

What we don't know:

Investigators with the Aggravated Assault unit came to the scene to figure out the circumstances around the shooting. Officials have not released what led to the gunfire, what specific charges Gantt could face or updates on the victim's condition.