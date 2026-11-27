Man shot in abdomen on Dale Creek Dr NW in Atlanta
Atlanta police officers confer near marked cruisers on Dale Creek Drive NW in Collier Heights following a Thursday night shooting that injured a 34-year-old man on November 26, 2026 (FOX 5 Atlanta).
ATLANTA - A 34-year-old man was shot in the abdomen along Dale Creek Dr NW in Atlanta on Thursday evening as domestic violence investigators looked into what police describe as an isolated incident.
Atlanta police investigation details
What we know:
Atlanta Police officers responded around 6:49 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, to a report of a person shot in the 2500 block of Dale Creek Drive NW, according to police. Officers found a 34-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen at the scene.
Emergency medical personnel arrived and found the man alert, conscious and breathing. An ambulance took him to the hospital for treatment.
Domestic violence unit response
What we don't know:
Police have not released the man’s name, his current medical condition or details about what led to the shooting. Investigators with the Domestic Violence unit responded to the scene to determine the circumstances, though officials have not shared whether any arrests have been made or if a suspect is sought.
Incident timeline and facts
By the numbers:
Police identified the injured man as 34 years old and noted that Atlanta Police Zone 1 officers responded.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Atlanta police preliminary information, who provided details on the response and investigation, as well as the incident report released Nov. 27, 2026.