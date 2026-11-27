Image 1 of 5 ▼ Atlanta police officers confer near marked cruisers on Dale Creek Drive NW in Collier Heights following a Thursday night shooting that injured a 34-year-old man on November 26, 2026 (FOX 5 Atlanta).

The Brief A 34-year-old man was shot in the abdomen on Dale Creek Dr NW in Atlanta on Thursday evening, according to police. Atlanta police say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident, and domestic violence investigators responded to the scene. Medical crews took the man to a hospital by ambulance while he was alert, conscious and breathing.



A 34-year-old man was shot in the abdomen along Dale Creek Dr NW in Atlanta on Thursday evening as domestic violence investigators looked into what police describe as an isolated incident.

Atlanta police investigation details

What we know:

Atlanta Police officers responded around 6:49 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, to a report of a person shot in the 2500 block of Dale Creek Drive NW, according to police. Officers found a 34-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen at the scene.

Emergency medical personnel arrived and found the man alert, conscious and breathing. An ambulance took him to the hospital for treatment.

Domestic violence unit response

What we don't know:

Police have not released the man’s name, his current medical condition or details about what led to the shooting. Investigators with the Domestic Violence unit responded to the scene to determine the circumstances, though officials have not shared whether any arrests have been made or if a suspect is sought.

Incident timeline and facts

By the numbers:

Police identified the injured man as 34 years old and noted that Atlanta Police Zone 1 officers responded.