The Brief A deputy rounded up stray cattle after they wandered through an open gate in Morgan County, Georgia, returning the herd safely. Deputy Wesley negotiated with the wandering cows in the middle of the night and even named one of them Big Curtis during the wrangle. Dashcam and body-worn video timestamps show activity around 2:07 a.m. to 2:24 a.m. on Nov. 25, while the sheriff's office shared the story.



Deputy Wesley wrangled a herd of cattle in the middle of the night after the animals wandered through an open gate in Morgan County, Georgia, eventually guiding the cows back where they belonged according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

Morgan County cattle wrangle

What we know:

Deputy Wesley found himself rounding up stray cattle at night after they wandered through an open gate, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. Using patience, negotiation and even naming one cow Big Curtis, he got the crew back where they belonged.

Timestamped video shared alongside the post shows nighttime scenes from roughly 2:07 a.m. to 2:24 a.m. on Nov. 25, including cattle along a roadway and a gate being closed. The sheriff's office noted that the cows returned to the pasture and Deputy Wesley had a story to tell.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the specific road or pasture address where the cattle wandered in Morgan County. It is also unclear who left the gate open or how long the animals were out before Deputy Wesley intervened.