The Brief A Newnan man faces aggravated assault charges after allegedly pointing a gun at a mother and her 8-year-old daughter at a Coweta County gas station. Prosecutors seek to revoke Chance Sargent's bond from a prior threats case, potentially keeping him jailed through Christmas and months awaiting trial. Two other men face gun threat charges from Newnan police after a 911 call at Ashley Park shopping center.



Deputies charged 19-year-old Chance Sargent with two counts of aggravated assault after he allegedly pointed a handgun at a woman and her 8-year-old daughter at a Coweta County gas station on Nov. 16 while already out on bond.

Coweta County gas station confrontation

What we know:

Surveillance video from a Coweta County gas station on Nov. 16 shows Chance Sargent allegedly flashing a gun, using a racial slur and telling a woman pumping gas, "someone is going to die tonight," according to deputies. The woman told deputies someone inside an SUV threw potato chips at her car, and Sargent allegedly flashed and then pointed the gun at her when she asked why while her 8-year-old daughter sat inside.

As the SUV drove away, deputies say Chance Sargent pointed the gun back at the woman. A speaker on the broadcast stated, "Yes, as they're leaving, he reaches out with a handgun and points it back at the victim."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name or specific address of the Coweta County gas station shown on surveillance video. Officials have also not disclosed who threw the potato chips or whether any other charges are pending from the gas station incident.

Bond revocation and Ashley Park arrests

The backstory:

Chance Sargent was already out on bond from a January incident in which deputies say he allegedly threatened to shoot up a party after getting kicked out. The district attorney has filed a motion to revoke his bond for that January case, and Sargent could spend Thanksgiving Day and potentially Christmas at the Coweta County jail, or face months behind bars awaiting trial.

What's next:

Deputies arrested Chance Sargent on Nov. 17, about 45 minutes after the gas station incident, following a 911 call from people at the Ashley Park shopping center reporting gun threats from someone in a blue Ford Explorer. Deputies reported finding a gun on the passenger side floorboard, and Sargent faces charges tied to Ashley Park as well.

Newnan police also took two other men from the SUV into custody and reported charging them with gun threats at Ashley Park. Those men are 19-year-old Tristen Lee Phillips of Franklin and 17-year-old Logan Lee Thompson of Newnan.