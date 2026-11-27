The Brief Black Friday shopping at Lenox Square in Buckhead brings thousands of shoppers seeking holiday deals, festive energy and in-person connection. Marketing officials say more than 7,000 parking spaces are available in decks alongside Atlanta police traffic management and security. Shoppers recommend arriving early, dressing in layers for chilly air and warm stores, and planning deals ahead.



Thousands of Black Friday shoppers packed Lenox Square in Buckhead on Friday as crowds sought holiday deals, festive energy and in-person connection ahead of Christmas.

Holiday crowds and security

What we know:

Doors opened around 6 a.m. Friday at Lenox Square, while some other locations opened as early as 4 a.m., according to broadcast reporting. Peak shopping hours were expected between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., drawing big car volume into mall entrances.

Lenox Square Marketing Director Lindsey Jones said the center planned ahead for crowd management, parking and safety. She noted more than 7,000 parking spaces are available, with parking decks recommended as the best option, and said the mall works with Atlanta police, including mounted patrol, as well as the Buckhead Community Improvement District on traffic plans.

Shopper energy and tips

What they're saying:

Shoppers described a lively atmosphere and a desire to get out after Thanksgiving to enjoy the holiday season rather than only shopping online. Some visitors traveled from out of town and out of state, including from New York City, Florida and Colombia, and some shoppers hit multiple stops such as North Georgia outlet malls and Perimeter.

One shopper said, "It’s festive. It’s really when Christmas kicks in after Thanksgiving, so we enjoy the festivities," while another added, "I just came out here to spend money. We got up at 3 in the morning and started at North Georgia Outlet, then came here, and we are about to go to Perimeter [Mall]." A third shopper said, "If you look around, people say mall shopping is dead. It’s really lively and great environment. I’m super excited to be here. I’m excited to see people get offline and come inside."

What you can do:

Jones advised visitors to check the mall website for deals and offerings and review the map beforehand to plan their route. She also said Atlanta police will be stationed on corners to help direct traffic and move vehicles out more quickly.

Shoppers shared practical advice for handling crowds, cold outdoor air and warm indoor stores. One shopper advised, "Come really early. Really early and bring layers because it does get cold outside, but when you are in stores you want to take your clothes off because it’s really hot," while another said, "Come in with a game plan. Know what you want to do and get. Have deals in mind. There’s a lot of action, so keep your head down and get to going."

What remains unanswered

What we don't know:

Official total attendance numbers for Friday at Lenox Square have not been released. Exact traffic counts from the afternoon traffic plan and final comparisons to last year’s overall shopper turnout were not provided.