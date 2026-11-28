The Brief Shoppers across Smyrna are supporting local businesses on Saturday through a new Small Business Saturday passport program and steady holiday foot traffic. Store owners and an Emory University economist say high prices, tariffs and an unsettled economy are tightening profit margins despite active crowds. The Smyrna Business Association is offering 50 $25 gift certificates to shoppers who collect two stamps at participating storefronts.



Shoppers are grabbing passports and hitting local storefronts across Smyrna on Saturday for Small Business Saturday, even as economic uncertainty and tariffs squeeze small retailers.

Smyrna passport program details

What we know:

The Smyrna Business Association launched the citywide passport program this year to encourage residents and out-of-town visitors to shop local. Participants can pick up a passport at any participating business in downtown Smyrna or elsewhere in the city, collect two stamps and bring the stamped passport to City Hall to redeem it.

Two people had already visited and gotten their stamps during the morning broadcast. The Smyrna Business Association website lists the participating businesses, which include coffee shops, women's boutiques, pet stores, a wine shop and restaurants.

What we don't know:

Officials have not announced a deadline for redeeming passports at City Hall. The exact total number of participating businesses across the city has also not been stated.

Local business economic impact

What they're saying:

At Jonquies in Smyrna, owner Kelsey Suratt reported brisk business on Saturday as customers continued spending despite broader worries over the economy. "It's really important because we get to see a lot of people in the community...it was a struggle we had to get through," Suratt said regarding the importance of Small Business Saturday.

Andrea with the city of Smyrna noted that the passport event aims to boost community engagement and keep money circulating locally. "Really to get more participation from the business community as well as our residents. We want more folks to participate because it's a lot more fun that way and we were very lucky this year to have a great local sponsor, one of our local businesses, Tanner Goldsmith State Farm, sponsored this year and is giving away all of these $25 gift certificates for our participants," Andrea said.

She also emphasized why supporting neighborhood shops matters beyond a single weekend. "Yes, this is an effort of one day really to raise awareness of why it's important to shop local, but these local businesses are the folks that are, they're sponsoring the local school teams, they are sponsoring the local baseball teams, and by you spending your business dollars here in your local community, 68 cents of every dollar you spend basically gets rounded back here into the community, so it's really, really important to support local all year, not just on Shop Smart on a Saturday," Andrea said.

Holiday spending and tariffs

Big picture view:

The National Retailers Association reports that consumer confidence is up slightly as gas prices ease, predicting shoppers will spend more than $1 trillion during the overall holiday shopping season. However, Emory University's Goizueta Business School economist Tom Smith noted that trade policies and tariffs have hit small businesses hard because they lack the buying power of big-box stores.

"With the tariffs, it's very difficult to navigate that landscape. A lot of small businesses do not have the same kind of buying power as your big box stores. So their margins can be very, very tight. If you're trying to entice consumers into your shop by dropping your prices, that's going to make your margins even tighter," Smith said.

Smith also agreed that the current economic picture feels "murky" and unsettled for everyday consumers. "Murky is a great way to say it. It feels like the economy as been on the edge, a knife's edge for a while now, where a lot of people will say 'look. It still have a job. Thank goodness. But it just doesn't feel like the economy is working well for me. And it think there are a lot of conusmers out there who are still saying that. So I think 'murky' is a great to thinmkl about. You can also say it feels unsettled. For a long time, that might translate into people not spending as much this holiday season," Smith said.

Smyrna Small Business Saturday numbers

By the numbers:

Tanner Goldsmith State Farm is sponsoring 50 $25 Shop Smyrna gift cards that can be used at participating businesses, and shoppers need two stamps to redeem their passport at City Hall. Local spending keeps an estimated 68 cents of every dollar circulating back into the community.

While the National Retailers Association projects more than $1 trillion in overall holiday spending, many small retailers remain hopeful shoppers will continue supporting them even if individual budgets are tighter. Organizers also noted that while only one day is designated as Small Business Saturday, year-round support is vital.

Participating Smyrna stops

Local perspective:

Beyond downtown storefronts and Jonquies, participating businesses outside downtown include Johnacle Sporting Goods, Riverline Coffee, Los Bravos Mexican Restaurant, McIntyre's and Vickery Hardware. Andrea noted that McIntyre's has been in Smyrna for a long time.

Shoppers can browse retail stores and stop for lunch at participating restaurants listed on the Smyrna Business Association website.