The Brief A teenage boy died at the scene after a shooting in the 5900 block of Sutcliff Square in DeKalb County on Friday. DeKalb County police and EMS performed lifesaving measures around 2:59 p.m. Friday, but the teen did not survive. One man was later taken into custody and charged with murder, though suspect details remain unreleased.



DeKalb County police responded to a deadly shooting Friday afternoon at the Somerset condominiums, where a teenage boy died at the scene and one man was later charged with murder.

DeKalb County shooting response

What we know:

DeKalb County police responded to a reported shooting in the 5900 block of Sutcliff Square around 2:59 p.m. Friday, according to DeKalb County Police Services. Officers found a teenage boy who was shot, and both officers and EMS performed lifesaving measures before the victim died at the scene.

Police later took one man into custody and charged him with murder, according to DeKalb County Police Services.

Murder charge details missing

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released identifying details about the suspect, who was taken into custody and charged with murder. Officials also have not shared additional information about what led to the shooting or identified the teenage victim.