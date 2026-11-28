Teen shot and killed at DeKalb County condo; man faces murder charges
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police responded to a deadly shooting Friday afternoon at the Somerset condominiums, where a teenage boy died at the scene and one man was later charged with murder.
DeKalb County shooting response
What we know:
DeKalb County police responded to a reported shooting in the 5900 block of Sutcliff Square around 2:59 p.m. Friday, according to DeKalb County Police Services. Officers found a teenage boy who was shot, and both officers and EMS performed lifesaving measures before the victim died at the scene.
Police later took one man into custody and charged him with murder, according to DeKalb County Police Services.
Murder charge details missing
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet released identifying details about the suspect, who was taken into custody and charged with murder. Officials also have not shared additional information about what led to the shooting or identified the teenage victim.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from DeKalb County Police Services, who shared the details through Public Information Officer Blaine Clark.