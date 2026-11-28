The Brief Thieves hit Power Hogg in Lake City on Thanksgiving morning, stealing a 1968 Chevrolet Camaro and other items valued over $150,000. Surveillance video shows suspects breaking in around 3:20 a.m. Thursday and remaining in the area until 6:20 a.m. Owner Reginald Russell believes he was targeted, plans to upgrade security and asks anyone with information to contact police or his shop.



Thieves stole a classic custom car, a truck, a custom engine and multiple sets of rims from a Lake City workshop on Thanksgiving morning, with the owner estimating total losses at more than $150,000.

Lake City shop break-in

What we know:

Owner Reginald Russell said suspects broke into Power Hogg around 3:20 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, and he believes they made multiple trips to haul away the stolen property. Security footage from Power Hogg and nearby businesses indicates thieves were in the area between 3:19 a.m. and 6:20 a.m.

Russell said the thieves took a 1968 Chevrolet Camaro he was working on that is worth at least $100,000 on its own, along with a custom engine, a truck and multiple sets of rims. He also said power to the security cameras was cut at some point during the morning, and he does not want to leave customers in a bad spot.

What the owner is saying

What they're saying:

Russell said he thinks he was targeted in the break-in, though he does not know who carried it out. He also shared what comes next for his shop and his priority right now.

"I kind of like stay to myself. I do compete, you know, me and my wife, we go out, we have show cars, we compete. But this shouldn't happen, you know what I'm saying? But we going to upgrade with the best security systems. You know, everything that you can possibly think. Right now, my focus on getting the vehicles and the rims back."

Questions in theft

What we don't know:

Officials have not publicly identified any suspects or confirmed how many people took part in the break-in. It is also unclear at what exact point during the morning the power to the security cameras was cut.

Russell does not know who might have targeted the workshop. Investigators have not yet released additional details from the police report filed with the Lake City Police Department.

How to report tips

What you can do:

Russell filed a report with the Lake City Police Department after the Thanksgiving morning theft. Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to contact police or reach out directly to Power Hogg.