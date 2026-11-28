The Brief Tyrie Howse died in a Stockbridge police shooting on Highway 138, prompting funeral plans in Jonesboro and calls for transparency. Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials say the 16-year-old ran with a gun before the shooting, while his family disputes that account. Georgia NAACP leaders and civil rights attorney Ben Crump are pressing for video footage and accountability as the investigation continues.



Family, friends and civil rights leaders are preparing to say goodbye to 16-year-old Tyrie Howse in Jonesboro after a Henry County police officer fatally shot him during a Nov. 3 encounter in a Stockbridge parking lot.

Stockbridge shooting and funeral details

What we know:

Howse, a Woodland High School honor roll junior who hoped to become a pediatric nurse, died on Nov. 3 in a Krispy Kreme parking lot on Highway 138 in Stockbridge. A memorial viewing took place, and his funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29, at Divine Faith Ministries, located at 9800 Tara Blvd. in Jonesboro.

Bishop William J. Barber II is scheduled to deliver the eulogy. Officials have not released an autopsy report or announced a timeline for making body-camera video public.

What we don't know:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has not released an autopsy report or set a timeline for when body-camera footage will be made public. Officials also have not stated whether they will accept a meeting requested by the Georgia NAACP.

Conflicting accounts and accountability calls

The other side:

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a police officer approached Howse and a 17-year-old after the older teen handed Howse a gun, and Howse then ran. Howse’s family and attorney Ben Crump say they reviewed cellphone video and photos showing the 16-year-old was shot in the back of the head and his right upper bicep.

What they're saying:

Howse’s mother described her grief over losing one of her 10 children and spoke about reading his journal, saying, "I am weak. Because being a mother thing, you and losing one broken so bad. Never in a million years old. I think that I will lose one of my kids before I go. That's right, my Lord. Let's find. I was just going to his journal the other day. He had so many goals that he was born to check off spot with saving money, working to give him his first job in Wing Spot."

Georgia NAACP President Gwenette Westbrook said, "The Georgia NAACP stand is the fact that so often we have Black young men killed by police officers and a lot of times there’s no, they’re not prosecuted. It’s very seldom that when things like this happen, law enforcement is not prosecuted. I want to make it clear that we have good law enforcement officers. We do support our law enforcement but when things like this happens, you know people have to be held accountable."

Westbrook also said, "We would like some transparency as far as the videos, the surveillance or whatever that they may have that we could have a meeting. I know this is an open investigation and they probably won’t release, but they have an obligation to release that the attorney during this investigation. Yes of course we want to make sure there’s transparency."

Crump said, "Other law enforcement agencies who are responsive to the community, they have showed videos to county. They showed us video. I mean, the video is so there's nothing stopping this Henry County Police Department or this Henry County District Attorney for being transparent and showing the video, letting us see what happened when they killed Tyree."

Investigation requests and next steps

What's next:

Beyond body-camera footage, the Georgia NAACP is requesting a thorough, independent and impartial investigation, preservation of all body-camera footage, a transparent accounting of the circumstances leading to the shooting and a full review of whether the officer followed departmental policies, training and use of force. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation stated it will send its completed investigation to the Henry County District Attorney’s Office for review.