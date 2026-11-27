The Brief Storefronts inside the Riverwalk Shops in McCaysville sit mostly empty ahead of Small Business Saturday following devastating flooding earlier this month. Business owner Mark Wolf turned in the keys to his five shops after property management refunded his November rent and released tenants from leases. The U.S. Small Business Administration will open a mobile office in Fannin County Monday through Wednesday next week to assist impacted residents and merchants.



Small Business Saturday will look different for business owners inside the Riverwalk Shops in McCaysville, where devastating flooding earlier this month left storefronts empty.

McCaysville Riverwalk Shops flood impact

What we know:

Lights were on inside the Riverwalk Shops storefronts Friday evening, revealing chairs and items stacked inside mostly empty spaces. Business owner Mark Wolf, who operated five stores inside the mall ranging from a candy shop to a Christmas-themed store, turned in his keys after initial flood cleanup.

According to Wolf, all tenants were released from their leases, and the mall's property manager refunded his November rent. Wolf relies heavily on Small Business Saturday and the broader holiday shopping season to carry his businesses through slower months of the year.

"We're all in the same boat here ... Right now, we're sort of waiting on our on the building management," Wolf said. "They've been fantastic ... They've done a little bit of work in there. We have no idea what kind of timeline we're looking at before we can get back in — or, if we can get back in."

Reopening timeline remains uncertain

What we don't know:

Store owners do not yet have a timeline for when building management will finish repairs or if they will be allowed to move back into the mall. Both Wolf and his business partner said they have still not been able to fully process everything they lost in the floodwaters.

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Business owners share holiday disappointment

What they're saying:

Wolf said out-of-town regulars unaware of the flooding have been calling for days to ask about items, leaving him disappointed that he cannot help them this year. Special train rides typically bring shoppers from Blue Ridge and Delano, Tennessee, into McCaysville and Copperhill for the big shopping day.

Tim Speer, who manages Wolf's candy store, Riverwalk Sweets, said he will miss seeing the families who make the trip part of their annual traditions.

"My candy store has been here for four years, and I've built up a clientele of people that come every Christmastime bringing their kids," Speer said. "It's just what they do. I'm going to miss that. I've made a lot of friends in this area and people come back from Marietta and Atlanta every year, several times a year, especially during the fall and Christmas ... It's just lonely, just trying to find a new norm."

Fannin County Small Business Administration help

What's next:

Despite the setbacks, Wolf intends to reopen all of his businesses at some point.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is sending staff in a mobile office to help businesses, nonprofits and residents explore available recovery resources. According to Fannin County officials, the mobile office will be open Monday through Wednesday next week.