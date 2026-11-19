The Brief New Birth Missionary Baptist Church held its sixth annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway. The drive-through event ran from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., with about 300 volunteers helping. Pastor Jamal Bryant said higher grocery and gas prices have made the need more pronounced.



New Birth Missionary Baptist Church held its sixth annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway, serving about 2,000 families with a drive-through distribution before the holiday.

What we know:

Cars began lining up Wednesday afternoon for the event, which ran from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. The church organized the giveaway so families could pick up groceries and head to work without leaving their vehicles or filling out forms.

Pastor Jamal Bryant said the church is seeing more people struggle as grocery and gas prices rise. He said the giveaway is intended to help working families keep their households afloat and offer a reliable community resource.

About 300 volunteers helped with the event, including church members who arrived as early as 3:30 a.m. Bryant said volunteers ranged in age from 17 to 79, and many returned year after year.