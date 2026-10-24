Six Flags Over Georgia announces new safety measures following deadly accident

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The Brief Six Flags Over Georgia is adding seat belts to the Goliath roller coaster following the fatal ejection of 42-year-old Hassan Kariem from the ride in Austell. Safety inspections led park officials to temporarily shut down eight additional rides across five other theme parks during ongoing reviews. Parks remain open for Halloween weekend with more than 220 operating coasters as independent engineers assess ride safety procedures.



AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia announced Friday it will install seat belts on the Goliath roller coaster and inspect attractions across the country following the death of 42-year-old Atlanta Public Schools employee Hassan Kariem.

Kariem died after falling from Goliath at the Austell amusement park, prompting safety reviews and the closure of several rides nationwide.

Six Flags safety changes

What we know:

Theme park officials confirmed they are reinforcing precautions by adding seat belts to Goliath and other coasters featuring similar restraint designs. The company has hired independent engineers and ride inspection specialists to conduct a comprehensive audit of safety procedures across its entire ride portfolio.

The park system stated ride operators undergo a multi-stage training program that includes classroom instruction, hands-on drills and supervised experience. Over the past four years, park guests have taken more than one billion rides across all locations.

Corporate response to tragedy

"Our hearts remain with the family and loved ones of Hassan Kariem, those injured, and everyone impacted by the tragic incident at Six Flags Over Georgia," Six Flags Entertainment Corp. President and CEO John Reilly said in an online statement. "What happened has deeply affected all of us at Six Flags."

Reilly pledged direct oversight during the ongoing review process. "I know trust is earned through actions and not words," Reilly said. "As CEO of Six Flags, I take that responsibility personally. We will continue to communicate about our progress and hold ourselves accountable to our commitments to you."

The information in this story was gathered from a public update published by Six Flags Entertainment Corp., which detailed executive statements and operational responses from President and CEO John Reilly.

Ongoing coaster death investigation

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the specific mechanical or operational factors that led to Kariem being thrown from the coaster. Theme park representatives have not announced a reopening date for Goliath or named the eight other affected attractions.

Authorities have not released details regarding the extent of injuries suffered by four other guests on the ride, all of whom are juveniles.

Remembering Kariem

Family members, friends and loved ones gathered on October 19, 2026 to celebrate the life of the Atlanta educator who died after falling from the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia.