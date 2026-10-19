Atlanta educator killed in Six Flags fall to be remembered

The Brief Family and friends will gather Monday afternoon to remember Atlanta educator Hassan Karim, who died after falling from the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia. The amusement park is closed on weekdays this week but is expected to reopen this weekend. The Goliath roller coaster remains closed as investigators work to determine what happened. State officials say the roller coaster passed its most recent inspection in March. Karim's family is warning the public that no fundraising campaigns have been authorized in his name.



Family members, friends and loved ones will gather Oct. 19 to celebrate the life of an Atlanta educator who died one week ago after falling from the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia.

Hassan Karim was visiting the amusement park to celebrate a family member's birthday when the deadly incident occurred.

A celebration of life service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday at a mosque on Fayetteville Road in Atlanta.

The tragedy has raised questions about amusement park safety and prompted an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Karim's death.

Six Flags plans to reopen this weekend

What we know:

Six Flags Over Georgia will remain closed during the weekdays this week but is scheduled to reopen over the weekend. It will mark the park's second weekend of operations since the fatal incident.

The Goliath roller coaster remained closed when the park reopened Friday night.

Visitors expressed mixed reactions to the decision to resume operations so soon after the tragedy. Some questioned whether the park should have reopened, while others acknowledged the need for the business to continue operating.

"That man fell out of that ride. Something went wrong and somebody needed to be held responsible," one visitor said.

Another visitor said they were not opposed to the park reopening but believed additional safety measures were necessary.

"I really do feel like there does need to be a stricter, you know, rule system put into place," the visitor said.

State investigators examine roller coaster death

What they're doing:

The Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner is leading the investigation into the fatal incident.

The agency is responsible for inspecting amusement park rides across Georgia and ensuring they comply with state safety requirements.

According to the commissioner's office, the Goliath roller coaster passed its most recent inspection in March.

Investigators have not publicly announced what caused Karim to fall from the ride or whether any safety violations contributed to his death.

Family warns against unauthorized fundraisers

What they're saying:

As the investigation continues, Karim's loved ones are warning the public about fundraising efforts that may be circulating in his name.

Family members say they have not authorized or established any fundraising campaigns, including GoFundMe accounts or other donation requests.

The family is urging anyone who wants to help to be cautious about requests for financial contributions purportedly benefiting Karim's loved ones.

The investigation remains ongoing as family members and friends prepare to honor the Atlanta educator's life.

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