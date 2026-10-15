Former Six Flags operator calls Goliath 'incredibly safe' after deadly ejection

The Brief Six Flags Over Georgia's Goliath roller coaster passed its March state inspection with zero safety violations before Monday's fatal incident in Austell. A former ride operator confirmed computer systems control the coaster entirely, requiring redundant mechanical locks and green panel lights before dispatch. State regulators and police continue an exhaustive investigation into mechanical systems and restraints while the popular hypercoaster remains closed indefinitely.



State safety inspectors are examining maintenance logs and computerized restraint equipment on the Goliath hypercoaster at Six Flags Over Georgia after a man fell to his death Monday.

The coaster passed its most recent annual state review with zero infractions, leaving investigators and former ride workers searching for answers.

Six Flags Goliath inspection records

What we know:

The Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner confirmed the Goliath coaster underwent a yearly check on March 16. Regulators found "no violations, deficiencies, citations, or red tags were reported during that inspection," according to state records.

Six Flags Over Georgia Goliath death: Witness describes tragic fall

First responders rushed to the Austell theme park at 3:58 p.m. on Monday after 42-year-old Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem was ejected from the train. Kariem fell into a wooded area below the track and died from his injuries.

Four other passengers, all children and teens, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and went to local hospitals. Kariem's partner's niece sat right beside him and was not physically hurt.

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Former operator details coaster safety

What they're saying:

Former Six Flags ride operator Brycen Whatley worked at the park from 2024 through 2025 and operated Goliath in 2024. Whatley reacted with disbelief following the tragedy, saying, "I was shocked," and added, "I was just in shock."

"It was pretty disturbing how somethjng that serious could happen," Whatley said. "That’s a very tragic incident."

Whatley stressed that multiple layers of security protect riders on the track. "We had multiole different safety measures," Whatley explained, emphasizing, "we had both visual and mechanical safety measures."

"With each lap-bar restraint, it has to be down a certain amount before it’ll show green on the main panel," Whatley said.

"It is not able to leave the station unless all restraints are green," Whatley explained. "That means it has to get at least three clicks."

Whatley noted that operators confirm locks manually as well. "There is also a visual confirmation by where the restraint pivots . there’s also a little yellow line," he said, adding, "there is no way around it—even in maintenance mode, there’s no way around it."

Whatley detailed the locking hardware, explaining, "it’s like a gear and there’s a pin." When asked how safe the coaster is, Whatley replied, "they are incredibly safe," and added, "these type of accidents are very, incredibly rare."

Family of man killed on Six Flags Goliath warns against fake fundraisers

"Rollercoasters, they are controlled by computers 100-percent of the time," Whatley said. "The only thing that humans control is pressing the button to start the ride."

"That is the only thing that they control," Whatley noted. "It is incredibly safe."

When asked if the coaster was safe, Whatley affirmed, "yes, it was safe. Yes, it is safe."

Whatley also confirmed rigorous crew preparation. "We go through an extensive training period," Whatley said, noting, "for an attendant, that’s everybody not at the main panel, they have to do at least 20 cycles—do it 20 times. And for the main operator, they have to do it 30."

"We go through an extensive training period of exactly what to do and how to check restraints properly," Whatley stated. "Yes, they are trained properly."

Whatley also outlined daily upkeep schedules. "The rides are inspected multiple times a year," Whatley said, explaining, "every day, after maintenance takes it off, they are usually working through the night and early in the morning."

"They do a thorough maintenance check and inspection of everything and all the components that go on with the ride," Whatley added. "The restraints, all the sensors, the brakes, the panel, the lift tow, the motor, they do an extensive check on everything."

Park leadership declined an on-camera interview but sent a statement outlining their policies. "Safety is a our highest priority. We are committed to rigours ride inspection—maintenance and safety procedures," Six Flags stated.

Six Flags Over Georgia Park President Richard Pretlow separately addressed the situation in a written message. "Goliath remains temporarily closed. We do not have an anticipated reopening date at this time. I understand the concern surrounding this incident and appreciate the patience of our guests, season passholders, and community members," Pretlow said.

What happened at Six Flags Over Georgia?

The backstory:

Kariem worked as a devoted educator at Wesley International Academy and had survived cancer twice. Relatives remembered him as a "gentle giant" who helped raise his partner's daughter from age 2.

"Our whole family is devastated by this because it just happened out of the blue," his cousin Geo Ashe said. "You would never expect anything like that."

New details on riders hurt in Six Flags Over Georgia Goliath incident

His cousin Marcus Ashe described Kariem as a man who "deserves the world," urging the public to remember his generosity. The family urged people not to share online videos of Kariem's final moments and warned against unauthorized crowdfunding accounts.

Watch full video on TMZ

In an earlier interview with TMZ, Whatley discussed pin-slipping, where components inside a restraint arm loosen, and claimed a lap bar could theoretically push open under extreme force. Whatley had emphasized that such an event is rare and unlikely, noting he was not at the park Monday and does not work for the official investigation.

Multi-state hypercoaster ride shutdowns

Dig deeper:

Following the fatal fall, Six Flags shut down Goliath alongside nine similar hypercoasters across the nation. The nationwide suspension includes the Raging Bull coaster at Six Flags Great America in Illinois.

The Cobb County Police Department's Major Crimes Unit is investigating the death alongside state regulators. The amusement park in Austell plans to welcome guests back Friday, while Goliath stays dark.

'Sunshine of our family': Family remembers man killed at Six Flags

Georgia state investigation findings

What we don't know:

Investigators have not determined whether mechanical failure, sensor error, or physical factors caused Kariem to fall from the coaster. Officials have not released preliminary findings from their technical inspection.

Authorities have not revealed how long the on-site mechanical inspection of train cars, hydraulic systems, and lap-bar latches will take.

Theme park reopening timeline

What's next:

Six Flags Over Georgia plans to reopen to guests this weekend, though the Goliath roller coaster will remain closed indefinitely. State officials confirmed the ride will remain secured and out of service until the Office of the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner completes its safety review and decides whether the ride meets the requirements to reopen.

The state safety office will have the final say on when Goliath can reopen to the public.