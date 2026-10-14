New details on riders hurt in Six Flags Over Georgia Goliath incident

The Brief Four passengers injured during Monday's fatal incident on the Goliath at Six Flags Over Georgia were all juveniles, Cobb County police confirmed. All four minors were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Six Flags Over Georgia Park President Richard Pretlow announced that the Goliath remains closed with no anticipated reopening date.



Four passengers injured during Monday's fatal roller coaster incident at Six Flags Over Georgia were all juveniles, Cobb County police confirmed Wednesday evening.

New details on injured riders

What we know:

Cobb County police released the update following community inquiries regarding the riders hurt during the Oct. 12 tragedy on the Goliath roller coaster, which claimed the life of 42-year-old Atlanta educator Hassan Kariem.

Officials confirmed that four passengers sustained injuries on the ride and were taken to different hospitals for treatment. All four suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the department stated on Wednesday.

Investigators emphasized that because all four individuals are minors, no names, exact ages, or identifying details will be released to the public.

What happened at Six Flags Over Georgia?

The backstory:

Emergency responders were initially called to the theme park at approximately 3:58 p.m. Monday after Kariem fell from the moving attraction. Kariem was seated next to his partner's niece on the coaster when the incident occurred; family members previously confirmed she was not physically injured.

Six Flags Over Georgia Goliath death: Witness describes tragic fall

A witness who was at Six Flags Over Georgia with his child said he saw Kariem come out of his seat and fall from the Goliath roller coaster near the end of the ride.

"You know, his body motion went forward and then he came down head first back into the roller coaster car," Nick Mendenhall said. As the coaster rounded a left turn before returning to the loading area, he said, "I saw him come out and off the ride altogether."

Who was Hassan Kariem?

What they're saying:

In an emotional statement, Kariem's family remembered him as a "gentle giant" and beloved educator whose generous, humble spirit made everyone feel safe and valued.

"He was the sunshine of our family," Geo Ashe, his cousin, said. "Our whole family is devastated by this because it just happened out the blue. It happened how it happened, and you would never expect anything like that."

'Sunshine of our family': Family remembers man killed at Six Flags

Loved ones asked the public and content creators to show compassion by refraining from sharing videos, images, or speculation surrounding his final moments online. The family also emphasized that they have not authorized any crowdfunding campaigns, urging the community not to donate to unauthorized fundraisers or donation requests in his name.

Family of man killed on Six Flags Goliath warns against fake fundraisers

Six Flags Over Georgia president responds

Six Flags Over Georgia Park President Richard Pretlow released a statement Wednesday addressing the fatal incident and expressing sympathy for Kariem's loved ones.

"We were deeply saddened by the recent incident at the park," Pretlow said. "My thoughts and heartfelt condolences remain with the individual involved, their family, friends, and loved ones. I also want to acknowledge the guests and team members affected by this tragic event and assure them they remain in our thoughts."

Pretlow said park staff took immediate action following the fall.

"Our team responded immediately and cooperated fully with local authorities as they worked to understand what took place," Pretlow stated, adding that the park will withhold further details out of respect for the family's privacy.

Park officials acknowledged the broader community concern and pointed guests toward the park's ride safety policies and standards established by the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions. Pretlow emphasized that park leadership does not have a timeline for when the coaster might run again.

"Goliath remains temporarily closed. We do not have an anticipated reopening date at this time," Pretlow said. "I understand the concern surrounding this incident and appreciate the patience of our guests, season passholders, and community members."

The Goliath Six Flags Over Georgia closed

Dig deeper:

The Goliath remains closed indefinitely as safety inspectors from the Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner conduct an exhaustive physical and mechanical inspection on-site. State inspectors and Cobb County Major Crimes detectives are evaluating the coaster's lap bar restraints, locking mechanisms, and computerized safety sensors.

Following the fatal fall, Six Flags announced the temporary closure of similar hypercoasters across its properties nationwide, including the Raging Bull at Six Flags Great America in Illinois.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the specific nature of the injuries sustained by the four juveniles or whether any of them have since been discharged from local hospitals. They also did not identify the individuals injured.

State and county officials have also not determined the mechanical or operational factors that caused Kariem to be ejected from the coaster train.

Is Six Flags Over Georgia open?

What's next:

Six Flags Over Georgia plans to reopen to guests this weekend.

However, the Goliath roller coaster will remain closed indefinitely until state inspectors and Cobb County investigators conclude their reviews.

RELATED STORIES