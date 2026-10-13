Six Flags Goliath coaster death: Georgia investigators probe fatal ejection

The Brief A 42-year-old man died Monday after being thrown from the Goliath hypercoaster at Six Flags Over Georgia. Investigators are probing employee protocol, equipment, and ride design to determine how the tragedy occurred. Six Flags closed nine similar roller coasters across North America following the fatal incident.



A day of fun turned into tragedy Monday when 42-year-old Hassan Kariem died after being ejected from the 200-foot Goliath hypercoaster at Six Flags Over Georgia.

Goliath ride investigation

What we know:

Cobb County authorities and state officials are investigating the fatal incident on the Goliath hypercoaster.

Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King confirmed state inspectors are on the ground examining equipment and coordinating with park leadership.

Following the death of 42-year-old Hassan Kariem, Six Flags immediately evacuated the Cobb County park and shut down nine similar roller coasters at its locations across the U.S. and Canada.

Safety and liability analysis

What they're saying:

Attorney James Murray, who previously represented a woman critically injured by a flying metal part on the Top Thrill Dragster at Cedar Point, noted that state, park, and manufacturer inspectors face a complex review process.

"They'll look at the park, were they following the proper safety protocols. Were the employees following the proper safety protocols," Murray said. "They'll also look at the manufacturer of the ride. Was there a design defect, was there a manufacturing defect, all that would be in play."

Murray added that park leadership must examine every similar attraction nationwide to verify safety. "They're going to look at every ride, make sure this is not a problem across their parks or their similar rides," he said.

Park safety history

The backstory:

Cedar Point, one of the nation's oldest theme parks, recently joined the same parent company operating Six Flags after a corporate merger. In the Ohio incident, Murray's client suffered critical injuries while waiting in line.

"My client was standing in line for a ride when she was hit by the metal plate that became detached from the coaster, was moving approximately 100 miles per hour, struck her in the head," Murray said.

Cedar Point parent company Cedar Fair settled that case for an undisclosed amount. Murray emphasized that families going through theme park tragedies face an excruciating wait for answers during multi-agency probes.

Cause remains under review

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released details regarding what caused Kariem to be ejected from the attraction. Official reports have not indicated whether the incident stemmed from mechanical failure, restraint malfunction, or operator error. Park officials have not announced a timeline for when Goliath or the nine paused roller coasters across North America will reopen.