Six Flags Over Georgia Goliath death: Witness describes tragic fall

The Brief A parkgoer said he saw Hassan Karim move forward in his seat and then fall from the Goliath roller coaster near the end of the ride. Karim, 42, was an educator and information technology worker at Wesley International. His niece was riding with him and was not injured, his family said. Six Flags has temporarily closed nine similar coasters at parks in the U.S. and Canada while Georgia investigators review the death.



A witness who was at Six Flags Over Georgia with his child said he saw Hassan Karim come out of his seat and fall from the Goliath roller coaster near the end of the ride.

What they're saying:

"You know, his body motion went forward and then he came down head first back into the roller coaster car," Nick Mendenhall said. As the coaster rounded a left turn before returning to the loading area, he said, "I saw him come out and off the ride altogether."

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What we know:

Karim, 42, was visiting the park Monday with his partner and her family. His family said his niece was riding with him when he was ejected from the coaster. She was not injured.

Karim was a teacher and worked in information technology at Wesley International Academy in Atlanta. His family described him as passionate about teaching and technology, and said he loved his partner and her daughter, whom he raised as his own. He also enjoyed debating and cooking lasagna for family dinners, they said. Karim had survived cancer twice.

The family asked people to remove videos and images of the incident from social media, saying that seeing them adds to their pain.

What's next:

Six Flags has temporarily closed nine similar coasters at parks across the U.S. and Canada in response to Karim’s death.

Georgia’s Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, which oversees annual ride inspections, said investigators are conducting an "in-depth and comprehensive review" of what happened.

Amusement ride safety expert Brian Avery told FOX 5 Atlanta that the incident could prompt riders to reconsider amusement park rides and the industry to assess its safety standards. Major amusement park rides in the United States are regulated by states, not the federal government.

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