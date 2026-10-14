Family of man killed on Six Flags Goliath warns against fake fundraisers

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The Brief The family of Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem is asking the public not to donate to any unauthorized fundraisers set up in his name. Kariem was killed Monday after being ejected from the Goliath rollercoaster at Six Flags Over Georgia in Austell. Six Flags Over Georgia announced that the Goliath coaster remains temporarily closed with no reopening date scheduled.



Family members of an Atlanta educator killed at Six Flags Over Georgia are urging the public to avoid contributing to online accounts claiming to raise money in his honor.

What we know:

The family of Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem said they are grateful for the support following his death, but they have not authorized any fundraisers.

Relatives asked the public not to donate to accounts set up in Kariem’s name and requested that people avoid viewing or sharing footage of his final moments online.

The family's full statement is below:

"The family of Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem thanks the public for its outpouring of love, prayers and support.

The family wishes to make clear that it has not authorized, and will not create or authorize at this time, any crowdfunding accounts, donation requests or fundraising appeals in his name. Please do not donate to requests posted in groups, on pages or through personal or professional accounts.

If his mother decides to establish a scholarship or fund in his honor, she will announce it publicly through her designated official representative.

Media outlets and content creators are asked to share this notice and respect the family's privacy as they grieve and prepare to move forward.

Again, the family thanks everyone for their support, respect and compassion.

- The Family of Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem"

Kariem, a beloved Atlanta Public Schools teacher at Wesley International Academy, was killed shortly before 4 p.m. Monday when he was ejected from the Goliath rollercoaster.

Detectives with the Cobb County Police Department's Major Crimes Unit are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deadly fall.

What they're saying:

Relatives remembered him as a devoted family man dedicated to technology education and raising a young girl as his own.

Kariem grew up visiting the theme park every summer with his family.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem (Credit: Atlanta Public Schools)

His cousin, Geo Ashe, recalled family trips to their grandmother's house that always included visits to Six Flags Over Georgia.

The Goliath rollercoaster has been shut down temporarily following the fatal fall, though Six Flags Over Georgia plans to reopen Friday.

Six Flags Over Georgia Park President Richard Pretlow released the following statement on Wednesday regarding park operations:

"We were deeply saddened by the recent incident at the park. My thoughts and heartfelt condolences remain with the individual involved, their family, friends and loved ones. I also want to acknowledge the guests and team members affected by this tragic event and assure them they remain in our thoughts.



Our team responded immediately and cooperated fully with local authorities as they worked to understand what took place. Out of respect for the family's privacy, we will not be sharing additional details at this time.



Goliath remains temporarily closed. We do not have an anticipated reopening date at this time.



I understand the concern surrounding this incident and appreciate the patience of our guests, season passholders and community members. We remain committed to providing safe, fun and memorable experiences.



Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time."

Similar rollercoasters across the country have also been shut down during the investigation.

Park visitor Brittany Landry said she was waiting in line for the Georgia Scorcher when she saw the incident happen on a portion of the track overhead.

"So, the track goes over the Georgia Scorcher and as we're standing there, and it's on the bunny hops and as we were standing there, you know, just waiting our turn, and we're just standing there and we just, I just look and because I'm watching the rise because that's the best part of the track, you know, and we'd just look, and I just see somebody fly out and just fly into the woods," Landry recalled.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released what caused Kariem to be ejected from the ride. Official findings regarding safety restraints and ride mechanics remain pending from Cobb County officials.

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