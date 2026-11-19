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The Brief A 79-year-old Carrollton woman faces DUI charges after police say she struck a pedestrian in a crosswalk Tuesday afternoon. Witnesses told investigators the victim, a local OB-GYN, was crossing Dixie Street with flashing crosswalk lights activated when she was hit. The driver told police she thought she hit a tree limb before checking her rearview mirror and seeing a person.



A 79-year-old Carrollton woman is facing drug-related driving under the influence charges after police say she struck a local doctor in a crosswalk near Tanner Medical Center on Tuesday afternoon, leaving the victim with head injuries.

What we know:

Carrollton police responded around 12:54 p.m. on Tuesday to Dixie Street near Tanner Medical Center after receiving a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Arriving officers found Dr. Emily Shelton, 35, on the ground with blood pooling from the back of her head while bystanders tried to stop the bleeding.

Emergency medical personnel treated Shelton at the scene. Witnesses told officers she was inside a crosswalk with the flashing lights activated when a silver 2013 Ford hit her.

The driver, identified as Brenda Stamps, 79, of Carrollton, told the responding officer she thought she had run over a tree limb until she looked in her rearview mirror and realized she had hit a person.

Brenda Stamps (Credit: Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

According to a Carrollton Police Department incident report, Stamps exhibited slow speech, drooping eyes, constricted pupils and difficulty recalling events from earlier in the day.

She told officers she takes five or six prescription pills each morning, though she could not name the medications or what conditions they treated.

After complaining of feeling dizzy and struggling to follow instructions during field sobriety tests, police arrested Stamps and booked her into the Carroll County Jail, where she consented to a blood draw.

ORIGINAL STORY: Hospital employee hit by suspected DUI driver in Carrollton

Stamps faces charges of driving under the influence of drugs (less safe) and failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, according to the police report.

Officers also impounded her vehicle pending a search warrant.

Shelton is a board-certified gynecologist and obstetrician with Tanner Healthcare for Women, according to the health system.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released the results of Stamps' blood draw or details regarding what investigators may find during the search of her impounded vehicle.

Officials have also not provided an update on Shelton's current medical condition following her treatment at the scene.