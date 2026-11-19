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The Brief Atlanta police urged players to keep reckless driving, street racing, violence and theft in the game as Grand Theft Auto VI launched. The game’s six-star wanted system and criminal profiles are confirmed features; some pre-release claims were only rumors. Claims that the launch will cause a crime wave or cost the U.S. economy $1 billion in lost productivity remain unproven.



As Grand Theft Auto VI arrives, Atlanta police are reminding players that dangerous stunts and crimes belong on-screen, not on city streets.

What they're saying:

"Play the game, leave it there. Don’t bring those fictional scenarios into real life. Avoid reckless driving, street racing, gun violence, theft and other criminal behavior," the department said in a social media graphic.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

The South Fulton Police Department also posted about the game on their Facebook page, laying out some "ground rules."

More about the game

What we know:

Rockstar Games’ latest installment is set in Leonida, a fictional version of Florida, and follows Jason and Lucia as they become caught up in a criminal conspiracy. The game launched Thursday for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Some details that circulated as rumors before launch are now confirmed in previews and game coverage. The wanted system reaches six stars, and police can use witness reports or alarms to learn about a suspect’s clothing and vehicle. The game also tracks Jason and Lucia’s criminal profiles, which can shift from "Professional" toward "Irredeemable" based on how players behave.

What they're saying:

The claim that GTA VI will trigger a real-world crime wave is a different matter. No study can tell us what this release will do, and research on earlier games does not point in one clear direction. A study of GTA V’s release and youth crime in the Netherlands found a decline in recorded offenses during the period studied. A separate U.S. study of popular mature-rated game releases found an increase in crime in the following weeks. Neither study proves that playing a game causes an individual to commit a crime.

Another launch-day claim says the game could cost the U.S. economy $1 billion in lost productivity, with 1.5 million workers skipping work. Those numbers are not backed by a published study, PolitiFact reported.

BambooHR found 18% of surveyed salaried workers said they planned to take the day off, while its data showed requests for Nov. 19 were 13% above comparable dates. UKG reported requests about 20% above typical levels for comparable pre-Thanksgiving weeks. Economists cautioned that time off may be shifted from another day, making the $1 billion estimate difficult to support.