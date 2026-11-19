The Brief Police in Fayetteville cleared the QTS Data Center after a written shooting threat prompted a partial campus evacuation on Wednesday. Officers searched the facility following the afternoon discovery of the note and found no ongoing danger to workers or neighbors. Investigators have not yet identified who left the note or released details on potential criminal charges as the active probe continues.



A written shooting threat discovered at the QTS Data Center in Fayetteville forced a partial evacuation of the campus on Wednesday before police searched the facility and declared it safe.

What we know:

Fayetteville police responded to the QTS Data Center around 12:51 p.m. Wednesday after someone found a note threatening a shooting on the campus.

Out of an abundance of caution, facility managers partially evacuated the building while law enforcement personnel swept the property.

After completing a thorough search, officers deemed the facility secure and turned control back over to management.

Police emphasized there is no known ongoing threat to employees or the surrounding community following Wednesday's sweep.

"The Fayetteville Police Department takes all threats of violence seriously and will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident," the department said in a release, adding that it appreciates the cooperation of data center staff and the community.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed where on the campus the note was found or how many workers had to leave the building during the evacuation.

Police also have not named any suspects or announced potential charges, noting that the investigation remains active and more details will be released as appropriate.