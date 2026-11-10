Probe into fatal shooting of Henry County teen may take months

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The Brief The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an independent investigation into Howse’s Nov. 3 death in Stockbridge. Henry County says requests for body camera footage and other evidence must be reviewed with investigators and legal authorities. The officer who fired has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation’s conclusion.



Henry County officials say the investigation into the fatal police shooting of 16-year-old Tyrie Howse could take several months, while the officer involved remains on administrative leave.

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County says evidence is part of active investigation

What they're saying:

Henry County officials say the investigation into the fatal police shooting of 16-year-old Tyrie Howse could take several months, while the officer involved remains on administrative leave.

The county said the Henry County Police Department asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to conduct an independent investigation immediately after the Nov. 3 shooting in Stockbridge. Once the GBI completes its investigation, the case file will go to the Henry County District Attorney’s Office for review.

The county acknowledged public requests for body-worn camera footage and other evidence, but said those materials are part of the active investigation. Any potential release must be reviewed in coordination with investigative and legal authorities. The statement did not provide a timeline for releasing footage.

"We remain committed to accountability and maintaining the integrity of the investigative process," the county said.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW

The Henry County Police Department recognizes the concerns and questions surrounding the November 3 officer involved shooting in Stockbridge that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old. We extend our condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

We understand the community's desire for answers and transparency, and we want to provide an update on the investigative process.

Immediately following the incident, the Henry County Police Department requested that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) conduct an independent investigation. Having an outside agency investigate an incident of this nature is an important step in ensuring a thorough and impartial review of the facts and circumstances.

We recognize that many questions remain, including requests for the release of body-worn camera footage and other evidence. Because this is an active investigation, that evidence is being handled as part of the GBI's investigative process. We also understand the public's interest in reviewing this information, but any potential release must be evaluated in coordination with the appropriate investigative and legal authorities.

Investigations of this nature can take several months to complete. Once the GBI concludes its investigation, the case file will be submitted to the Henry County District Attorney's Office for review. The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave pending the conclusion of the investigation.

We remain committed to accountability and maintaining the integrity of the investigative process. We appreciate the community's patience as the independent investigation continues.

GBI details and community questions

The GBI said a Henry County police officer approached Howse and a 17-year-old in the parking lot of a Krispy Kreme on Highway 138.

According to investigators, the officer told the older teen to remove his hands from his pockets. The teen handed a handgun to Howse, who ran. The officer chased him and fired after Howse did not drop the gun, the GBI said. A gun was recovered at the scene.

The GBI has not publicly identified the officer. The circumstances that led the officer to approach the teenagers have also been a focus of questions from Howse’s family and community members.

At a Saturday vigil, friends and family released balloons and remembered Howse. A family friend called for answers, asking, "Why did you put that innocent young child in harm’s way?"