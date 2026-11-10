North Georgia flooding: False claims, road closures, tetanus shots, school

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The Brief Fannin County officials say a viral video falsely blamed the McCaysville flooding on a dam release; they say extraordinary rainfall overwhelmed waterways and drainage systems. Crews and volunteers are clearing debris and restoring roads and utilities. McCaysville’s boil water advisory remains in effect. Residents can find help with cleanup, meals, supplies, shelter, laundry and pet care through local agencies and organizations.



As crews continue clearing flood damage in McCaysville and Copperhill, Fannin County officials are pushing back on false online claims about what caused the flooding and connecting residents with recovery assistance.

False claims online

Fannin County officials are urging people to verify information before sharing social media posts about flooding in McCaysville and Copperhill.

The Fannin County Emergency Management Agency said a video circulating online falsely claimed that 150,000 gallons of water per second spilled from a dam and caused the flooding. The agency said an image in the video was not an actual photograph of McCaysville and that the flooding was not caused by a dam failure, TVA operations, hydroelectric power generation or a dam release.

"An extraordinary amount of rainfall fell over a very short period of time," the agency said, overwhelming creeks, streams, rivers and drainage systems.

RELATED: North Georgia flooding: How McCaysville, Ellijay avoided worse disaster

Cleanup, road closures and water service

City employees, emergency personnel, utility crews and volunteers are clearing debris, cleaning damaged properties, restoring utilities and working to reopen roads. Some roadways may remain closed through Wednesday or possibly Thursday, depending on recovery progress.

McCaysville’s water crews are working to restore service throughout the system. The boil water advisory remains in effect until further notice. Customers who have water are being asked to conserve as much as possible.

Public Safety Director and Police Chief Michael Earley said volunteers entering restricted areas of downtown must check in with authorized personnel. He also warned that theft and looting will not be tolerated.

Fannin County schools resume Wednesday

Fannin County Schools will return to their regular schedule Wednesday, Nov. 11. West Fannin Elementary School remains under a boil water advisory, but the district said bottled drinking water, supplemental handwashing stations and other supplies are in place to support students and staff.

The district will continue monitoring conditions and make adjustments as needed. Fannin County High School’s Veterans Day ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday as scheduled.

Families affected by storm damage should contact their child’s school if the student cannot attend so the absence can be administratively excused. Families needing additional support are encouraged to contact their school’s administration.

Where residents can find help

Blue Ridge Pharmacy and the Health Department are offering free tetanus shots at McCaysville City Hall, 223 Blue Ridge Drive. Distribution centers are operating at the building below Papa’s Pizza on Blue Ridge Drive and at First Baptist Church of McCaysville.

Georgia Baptist Disaster Relief is offering cleanup assistance, including tree removal and flood cleanup. Residents and business owners can call 678-899-9479. Southern Baptist disaster relief volunteers are also canvassing neighborhoods and offering help moving appliances and removing carpet. Volunteers should check in with local officials before starting work.

The Salvation Army is serving breakfast, lunch and dinner at McCaysville City Park through Nov. 14. Shuttles to downtown McCaysville are available from the McCaysville Church of God parking lot.

The American Red Cross has opened a shelter for flood-affected individuals and families at the Fannin County Recreation Department on Winding Drive in Blue Ridge. The Red Cross is also providing shower and laundry facilities there. Fannin County Family Connection can connect residents with food, essential supplies, showers, laundry and other resources. Residents should confirm availability before traveling.

The Humane Society of Blue Ridge is providing pet food and supplies to affected families. Limited short-term boarding may be available for cats belonging to displaced residents. Call 706-632-4357 to check availability.

U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage and portable container rentals at 14 North Georgia facilities.

Donations and railway service

The Fannin County Chamber of Commerce is accepting monetary donations. People can also contribute to the United Way of the Ocoee Region’s Copperhill Flood Emergency Fund or the City of Copperhill Flood Relief Fund, which supports residents, businesses and city services. United Way directs residents seeking local referrals to 211.

The Georgia Chamber Foundation is collecting donations for McCaysville and Fannin County flood recovery. Donation needs and hours vary by location and may change. Donors should check with an organization before making a special trip.

The Blue Ridge Scenic Railway depot, at 241 Depot St. in Blue Ridge, is accepting monetary donations, nonperishable food, clothing, toiletries and other essentials for distribution through the McCaysville Police Department.

The railway said it is preparing to resume rail bike trips this week and will offer two-hour Express train rides from Nov. 12-16, departing at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Its four-hour excursion with a layover in McCaysville and Copperhill remains paused until the community is ready to welcome visitors.

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