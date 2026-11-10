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Snow chatter is swirling, but North Georgia’s freeze is real story

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FOX 5 Atlanta
Weather
Updated November 10, 2026 9:00 AM EST Published November 10, 2026 8:59 AM EST
Tuesday morning weather forecast
Tuesday morning weather forecast

Tuesday morning weather forecast

A chilly start gives way to a sunny, warmer afternoon, with temperatures climbing from 46 degrees early to a high near 71. Patchy frost is possible in parts of north Georgia, including near Blairsville, before a cold front brings a few showers to northwest Georgia late Wednesday night into early Thursday. Winds will pick up as cooler air moves in, with a second front reinforcing the chill. The weekend is expected to stay dry, but highs will be in the 50s, with morning lows dipping into the 30s from Saturday through Monday.

The Brief

    • Highs in the 70s are expected to give way to a sharp weekend cooldown, with highs mostly in the 50s.
    • Morning lows could dip into the 20s in the North Georgia mountains and near or below freezing in many other areas.
    • Snow is unlikely in Georgia. The National Weather Service puts the chance of frozen precipitation below 5% at the highest mountain elevations.

ATLANTA - Enjoy the mild weather while it lasts: Georgia is headed for a sharp temperature drop by the end of the week.

What we know:

A few showers could move through far north Georgia Wednesday night into early Thursday. Then two cold fronts will push temperatures down. By the weekend, highs are expected to struggle into the 50s, while morning lows fall into the 20s and 30s. Frost and freezes are likely, with the coldest readings in the mountains.

The possibility of mountain snow has started circulating in social media posts from meteorologists and others outside FOX 5 Atlanta. But those discussions focus on higher elevations across the southern Appalachians, especially western North Carolina, and forecasters have cautioned against treating individual model runs as a sure thing. 

For North Georgia’s highest elevations, the National Weather Service puts the chance of frozen precipitation below 5%. The weekend is expected to be mostly dry, and snow is not in the forecast for metro Atlanta. The bigger concern for most people is the cold: cover sensitive plants, protect pets and be ready for a frosty start. 

The forecast at a glance

  • 🌤️ Tuesday and Wednesday: Mild, with highs in the 70s.
  • 🌧️ Wednesday night into Thursday: A few showers possible, mainly in far north Georgia; cooler, breezier air follows.
  • 🥶 Friday and the weekend: Highs mostly in the 50s; morning lows in the 20s and 30s. Frost and freezes are likely.
  • ❄️ Snow check: A very low chance of frozen precipitation at the highest mountain elevations. No snow in the metro Atlanta forecast.
  • 🌱 What to do: Bring in or cover sensitive plants, protect pets and check for forecast updates.

The Source

  • Information for above story came from the FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team, posts on social media, and National Weather Service. 

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