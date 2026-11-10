Snow chatter is swirling, but North Georgia’s freeze is real story

The Brief Highs in the 70s are expected to give way to a sharp weekend cooldown, with highs mostly in the 50s. Morning lows could dip into the 20s in the North Georgia mountains and near or below freezing in many other areas. Snow is unlikely in Georgia. The National Weather Service puts the chance of frozen precipitation below 5% at the highest mountain elevations.



Enjoy the mild weather while it lasts: Georgia is headed for a sharp temperature drop by the end of the week.

What we know:

A few showers could move through far north Georgia Wednesday night into early Thursday. Then two cold fronts will push temperatures down. By the weekend, highs are expected to struggle into the 50s, while morning lows fall into the 20s and 30s. Frost and freezes are likely, with the coldest readings in the mountains.

The possibility of mountain snow has started circulating in social media posts from meteorologists and others outside FOX 5 Atlanta. But those discussions focus on higher elevations across the southern Appalachians, especially western North Carolina, and forecasters have cautioned against treating individual model runs as a sure thing.

For North Georgia’s highest elevations, the National Weather Service puts the chance of frozen precipitation below 5%. The weekend is expected to be mostly dry, and snow is not in the forecast for metro Atlanta. The bigger concern for most people is the cold: cover sensitive plants, protect pets and be ready for a frosty start.

The forecast at a glance

🌤️ Tuesday and Wednesday: Mild, with highs in the 70s.

🌧️ Wednesday night into Thursday: A few showers possible, mainly in far north Georgia; cooler, breezier air follows.

🥶 Friday and the weekend: Highs mostly in the 50s; morning lows in the 20s and 30s. Frost and freezes are likely.

❄️ Snow check: A very low chance of frozen precipitation at the highest mountain elevations. No snow in the metro Atlanta forecast.

🌱 What to do: Bring in or cover sensitive plants, protect pets and check for forecast updates.