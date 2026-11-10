I-75NB in Cobb County reopens after tractor-trailer crash Tuesday

The Brief A tractor-trailer crash early Tuesday morning temporarily closed northbound I-75 near Wade Green Road in Cobb County. The collision downed a power line in the I-75 Northwest Corridor Express Lanes, closing the Hickory Grove and Woodstock entrances from southbound I-75. The crash was not classified as a major-injury collision.



A tractor-trailer crash temporarily closed northbound Interstate 75 near Wade Green Road early Tuesday morning, affecting commuters in Cobb County.

What we know:

The collision in the general-purpose lanes downed a power line that was left in the I-75 Northwest Corridor Express Lanes, according to the State Road and Tollway Authority. The Hickory Grove and Woodstock entrances — toll points 5 and 6 — from southbound I-75 to the express lanes were closed.

Cobb County officials said the collision was not a major-injury crash and warned motorists to expect delays and use alternate routes.

The crash, which was reported shortly before 3 a.m., cleared around 7 a.m. and lanes began to reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.