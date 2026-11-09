How a 22-year-old became the youngest commissioner in Georgia history

The Brief Ben Culberson won the District 4 Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners seat, making him the youngest county commissioner in Georgia history. The 22-year-old college senior defeated Republican incumbent Matthew Holtkamp with more than 55-percent of the vote. Culberson plans to target traffic congestion, cannabis decriminalization, data center moratoriums and Flock camera regulations when he takes office.



A 22-year-old college senior will become the youngest county commissioner in Georgia history after unseating an incumbent to represent northern Gwinnett County.

Historic Gwinnett election victory

What we know:

Democratic challenger Ben Culberson won more than 55-percent of the vote to unseat Republican incumbent Matthew Holtkamp in the District 4 race. The district covers most of northern Gwinnett County.

Culberson will become the youngest county commissioner to serve in state history. "We were able to build a large coalition of voters," Culberson said.

College student political path

The backstory:

Culberson attends Georgia Gwinnett College as a double major in psychology and political science. While many college seniors focus on completing typical internships or coursework before graduating next semester, Culberson launched a full campaign.

He described his win as part of a national "blue tsunami" that focused heavily on overlooked local issues. "Stressing local issues," Culberson said. "Local issues that they feel they feel haven't been heard or they haven't felt like their current commissioner has addressed."

Culberson outlines policy goals

What they're saying:

Culberson said he recognizes the steep learning curve ahead as he transitions from student life into county governance. "It's just so surreal," Culberson said. "I really think I'm going to do some good work."

The commissioner-elect acknowledged his age while emphasizing his commitment to the job. "My colleagues joke it's going from a tricycle to a pickup truck with that role," Culberson said. "Everything I do within this role is to be sure I benefit the lives of Gwinnettians. I'm the most professional and serious 22-year-old you'll ever meet."

Local tech and infrastructure

Big picture view:

Once seated, Culberson will cast crucial votes on county budgets, artificial intelligence and data center developments, and automated license plate readers. He plans to pursue immediate regulatory oversight on county surveillance technology and commercial infrastructure.

"I want to bring in, at baseline, regulation for Flock cameras," Culberson said. "Definitely regulate these things if not outright ban them. For data centers, I want to introduce a moratorium or a one-year moratorium to see how the regulation is coming in."

Gwinnett commissioner swearing-in

What's next:

Culberson will officially take the oath of office Dec. 14 at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center in Lawrenceville. His term begins Jan. 1.

He called serving on the county commission "an opportunity of a lifetime" before completing his undergraduate degree in the spring.