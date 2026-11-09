Charity tournament funds Georgia youth homes and education

The Brief A Coweta County softball tournament this weekend will raise money to support at-risk youth across the state. The Georgia Sheriffs' Youth Homes program provides housing and education for children facing neglect or abuse. Organizers cover all living expenses and pay for college or trade school after high school graduation.



A weekend softball tournament in Coweta County aims to fund a decades-old program that provides a safe haven and college tuition for neglected youth.

Coweta County softball tournament

What we know:

Proceeds from the charity event this weekend go directly to the Georgia Sheriffs' Youth Homes. The organization has operated as an alternative to foster care since the 1960s, offering sprawling properties for children in crisis.

Details on the funding

What we don't know:

Officials have not stated the exact monetary goal for the weekend event. The funds raised will add to existing contributions from civic organizations and corporate sponsors.

Breaking the cycle

Why you should care:

The program takes in vulnerable youth between the ages of 6 and 17 who arrive with nothing. Staff members provide immediate necessities and ensure the children attend public schools.

"We're trying to keep 'em away from that element that tries to bring 'em down," Coweta County Sheriff Lenn Wood said. "To get 'em out of... someone's got to break the cycle. And if they're growing up in that area where there's always... the only thing they know is criminal acts, then we need to get 'em out of those areas."

Support beyond high school

Big picture view:

When students graduate, the Georgia Sheriffs' Association pays for their college or technical school tuition. Youth homes executive director Terry Norris noted the program has helped participants enter the military and even the medical field.

"So it's either college or technical school. We've had children that graduate high school and go to the military," Norris said. "So we've had children that graduated high school, went to college and we've helped become doctors."

Addressing the crisis

What they're saying:

Norris pointed out that many of the children they help come from broken homes and face severe challenges before entering the program.

"They're at risk kids, in crisis most of them. They're abused, they're abandoned, they're neglected," Norris said. "Oftentimes their families are unable to care for them or don't care for them in some way."

Getting involved

What you can do:

Wood said the ultimate goal is to give the children the absolute best upbringing and teaching ability possible. People interested in learning more can visit www.georgiasheriffsyouth.org.