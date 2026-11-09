Three Atlanta elementary schools cleared after bomb threat

The Brief Atlanta Public Schools evacuated Morningside, E. Rivers and Springdale Park elementary schools after receiving threats. E. Rivers was cleared first by Atlanta Public Schools police and then Morningside and Springdale Park were cleard. No injuries have been reported.



Atlanta Public Schools evacuated three elementary schools Monday after receiving threats via the telephone, the district said.

What we know:

Morningside (Rock Springs Road), E. Rivers (Peachtree Battle Avenue) and Springdale Park (Briarcliff Road) elementary schools were evacuated as Atlanta Public Schools police and public safety partners investigated the threats and searched the buildings.

All three schools were searched and eventually cleared. The district said all students and staff remained safe during the incident. APS said it would share additional information as it became available.

This is a developing story. Information above subject to change.