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Three Atlanta elementary schools cleared after bomb threat

By  and FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Atlanta
Updated November 9, 2026 1:12 PM EST Published November 9, 2026 10:38 AM EST
3 Atlanta elementary schools evacuated
3 Atlanta elementary schools evacuated

3 Atlanta elementary schools evacuated

Three Atlanta elementary schools were evacuated Monday morning after receiving phone threats, according to Atlanta Public Schools. The schools were Morningside, E. Rivers and Springdale Park. Kevyn Stewart reporting. 

The Brief

    • Atlanta Public Schools evacuated Morningside, E. Rivers and Springdale Park elementary schools after receiving threats.
    • E. Rivers was cleared first by Atlanta Public Schools police and then Morningside and Springdale Park were cleard.
    • No injuries have been reported.

ATLANTA - Atlanta Public Schools evacuated three elementary schools Monday after receiving threats via the telephone, the district said.

What we know:

Morningside (Rock Springs Road), E. Rivers (Peachtree Battle Avenue) and Springdale Park (Briarcliff Road) elementary schools were evacuated as Atlanta Public Schools police and public safety partners investigated the threats and searched the buildings.

All three schools were searched and eventually cleared. The district said all students and staff remained safe during the incident. APS said it would share additional information as it became available.

This is a developing story. Information above subject to change. 

The Source

  • Information for the above came from Atlanta Public Schools. 

AtlantaEducationNews