Three Atlanta elementary schools cleared after bomb threat
ATLANTA - Atlanta Public Schools evacuated three elementary schools Monday after receiving threats via the telephone, the district said.
What we know:
Morningside (Rock Springs Road), E. Rivers (Peachtree Battle Avenue) and Springdale Park (Briarcliff Road) elementary schools were evacuated as Atlanta Public Schools police and public safety partners investigated the threats and searched the buildings.
All three schools were searched and eventually cleared. The district said all students and staff remained safe during the incident. APS said it would share additional information as it became available.
This is a developing story. Information above subject to change.